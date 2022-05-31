Enphase Energy Expands Home Solar and Battery Storage Deployments in Germany

FREMONT, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that installers of Enphase® products in Germany have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ® Batteries. This growth comes as the region faces rising energy prices and growing demand for electrification.



Enphase announced the launch of the IQ Battery in Germany last June, the product’s first market expansion outside of the United States. Enphase also recently announced that IQ Batteries will now support third-party inverters in Europe, further enabling the growth of Enphase’s business in Germany to help meet installer and homeowner needs for a safe and reliable all-in-one home energy solution.

This growth in Germany will be further supported by Enphase’s strategic agreements with several installation partners, including German climate tech startup 1KOMMA5 . The partnership with 1KOMMA5 aims to extend Enphase’s footprint in Germany and other European markets while also extending energy trading benefits to Enphase’s customers via 1KOMMA5 virtual power plant applications.

“Enphase’s unique software architecture differentiates its solution from almost all other providers for inverter technology,” said Jannik Schall, chief product officer and co-founder of 1KOMMA5. “The Enphase Energy System is therefore a key attribute to enable our energy service solutions in Germany and other European markets, allowing us to scale and deliver clean energy solutions to as many people as possible.”

“German homeowners are subject to some of the highest electricity prices in Europe and, as a result, our customer base is growing as more people look for opportunities to limit rising costs,” said Frank Luckenbach, CEO and owner of Solarzentrum Mittelhessen . “We are very excited to provide our customers with Enphase’s industry-leading residential energy solution so they can take more control over their home’s energy.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty. When used with third-party solar inverters, the Enphase ® App will display essential data featuring the solar production for the system.

“We trust Enphase’s products and so do our customers,” said Wolfgang Kempfle, CEO of ESS Kempfle . “Enphase microinverter and battery technology delivers unmatched performance, reliability, and safety for our customers’ home energy systems, making it the clear choice for anyone looking to make the switch to more sustainable power.”

IQ7, IQ7+, and IQ7A Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of cumulative power-on testing, in the aggregate, to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. Enphase’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty in Germany.

The Enphase microinverter systems will be outfitted with IQ Gateway™, which connects an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“We are proud to partner with Enphase to bring top-quality energy solutions to homeowners in Germany, especially in the face of rising energy prices across Europe,” said Robert Hecht, founder and owner of Robert Hecht Systemtechnik . “Enphase provides both an industry-leading monitoring system that enables customers to view performance and savings, and a superior customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to see continued momentum for residential solar and battery deployment in Germany, and grateful to the installers that are helping us meet the growing demand in this key international market,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “People are increasingly looking to electrify their lives with full home energy management solutions, including integration with heat pumps and electric vehicles. Enphase is well-positioned to support this future with excellent products and customer service that will not only enable the Company to grow, but also help Germany to reach its goal of 80 percent clean energy by 2030.”

For more information on Enphase Energy in Germany, please visit the Enphase website.

