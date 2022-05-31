Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. and Anthea, Inc. Announce Product Sourcing and Marketing Collaboration

Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Partnership leverages product sourcing expertise of both entities

Rockville, MD based Anthea Inc., will market products to big-box retailers

First Product, MAG Mountain magnesium water already in shelves of more than fifty brick and mortar locations

Collaboration will help launch Ayujoy’s herbal products in big box retail



Ayujoy Herbals Ltd (OTC Pink: AJOY), an herbal supplement company, announced today that it has executed a collaboration agreement with Rockville, MD based Syaala, LLC. Under this agreement, Syaala and Ayujoy will jointly source healthy snacks, drinks and herbal supplements for supply to various big box retailers and convenience stores in the United States.

MAG Mountain magnesium water has already been introduced in over fifty 7-Eleven stores in California, with plans to introduce it in more locations over the coming months.

“We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Ayujoy and use their expertise in sourcing new and exotic health products from Europe and Asia” said Srilatha Namburi, CEO of Anthea Inc. “Ayujoy’s commitment to quality within the health product space and eye-catching branding will help set us apart in a fiercely competitive landscape. We look forward to sharing their strong product vision and commitment to quality, with big-box retail, while also building an incredibly sustainable revenue channel for the joint venture.”

“We are extremely excited about our collaboration with Anthea Inc. Partnering our product knowledge and commitment to product quality with Anthea’s deep marketing and branding experience is a powerful combination which strengthens the foundations of Ayujoy and gives us a bright outlook for the future. It will also help us launch our quality herbal supplements in big-box retail and drive growth. While we are extremely excited with this entry into brick and mortar retail, we believe that this is the first step to making Ayujoy a strong, viable and sustainable brand.” said Suyogi Gessner, CEO of Ayujoy Herbals Ltd.

About MAG Mountain Magnesium Water:

MAG Mountain Magnesium Water is designed to nourish the body by helping achieve the daily recommended quantity of magnesium the body needs. MAG Mountain is naturally-enriched with 96 mg of magnesium per liter and a pH of 8.3. Magnesium is present in every cell of the human body and giving the body its daily requirement of magnesium is an essential step for maintaining good health. The water is sourced from the natural thermal springs in Loutraki, Crete and is mineral rich thanks to the high mineral content of the Geraneia mountain range.

For more information on MAG Mountain water, please visit www.magmountainwater.com

About Ayujoy:

Ayujoy is an herbal supplements company which believes in harnessing the power of nature to keep people healthy. Ayujoy was born out of a love for nature and humanity and truly believes that plants and herbs hold the key to healing. The company aims to make people’s lives happier and healthier by emphasizing on the fact that prevention is always better than cure.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Investor Relations

Preya Narain

347-837-0626

info@preya.co

Official Company Twitter: www.twitter.com/ayujoyherbals

Website: www.ayujoy.com

Attachment