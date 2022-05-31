Hound Labs, Inc. Announces Appointment of Linda Molyneux as Chief Human Resources Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hound Labs, Inc. , a health science technology company specializing in automated portable solutions and creators of the HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER, announced the appointment of Linda Molyneux as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In her new role, Molyneux’s responsibilities will include enhancing talent acquisition and talent development to support Hound Labs’ strategic growth opportunities. Additionally, she will work with employers and workplace leaders helping them balance SAFETY+FAIRNESS™ as they create objective workplace policies focused on deterring and detecting workplace cannabis use to enhance safety while maintaining fairness for employees' legal choices.



Molyneux is an accomplished senior executive with 15 years of business and human resources experience. Prior to joining Hound Labs, Molyneux served as Senior Director of Human Resources + Administration and the first Director of Finance at Lucira Health, a leader in Covid-19 testing and at-home diagnostics. She played an integral role in growing the company’s manufacturing, quality, and other organizational teams by six times their initial size while managing the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to have Linda as part of the senior executive team to help us lead the Company through our next stages of growth,” said Jenny Lynn, Co-Founder + CMO, Hound Labs, Inc. “We recognize that our employees are critical to our success and know that Linda will help us be intentional about developing our culture around the pillars of kindness and humility. We are committed to remaining employee-centric as we all work to achieve our goal of bringing SAFETY+FAIRNESS™ to cannabis testing.”

Molyneux is also well versed in mergers and acquisitions and held multiple leadership roles at Lucira, including Head of IT, Head of Legal, Head of Insurance, and Head of Facilities and EH+S, as the organization prepared for its IPO.

“I am excited to have an immediate impact at Hound Labs, Inc.,” said Linda Molyneux. “In addition to continuing to develop a work environment that reflects the needs of both a remote and on-location workforce, I am energized by the opportunity to work with my peers in human resources to help them understand how the Hound® solution can help them fairly achieve their hiring goals – without abandoning cannabis testing.”

About Hound Labs, Inc.

Hound Labs combines science and technology in novel ways to improve health and wellness. Hound Labs believes its ultra-sensitive and portable technologies will pave the way to practical and fair solutions for some of the leading public health and safety issues. In 2022, Hound Labs will launch its first ultra-sensitive point-of-care solution – the HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER,1 which allows employers and law enforcement to identify recent cannabis use rapidly and accurately by testing breath on-site. Dr. Mike Lynn, an ER physician, reserve deputy sheriff, and former venture capitalist, founded Hound Labs, Inc. in 2014. Benchmark, EEC, Icon Ventures, Intrinsic Capital Partners, NFP Ventures, Tuatara Capital, and individual investors have funded the Company. For more information, visit https://houndlabs.com/.



1 The HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER is intended to detect recent marijuana use. It does not measure whether, or how much, a person is impaired. It is intended solely for use in law enforcement, employment, and insurance settings. It should not be used for any medical or therapeutic purposes, or for any Federal drug testing programs, such as programs run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the U.S. military.



