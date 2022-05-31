EQRx to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET



Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET



Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available by visiting the News & Events section of EQRx’s website, and selecting Events & Presentations, at investors.eqrx.com.

About EQRx

EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and providers. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

EQRx™ and Remaking Medicine™ are trademarks of EQRx.

