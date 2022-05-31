Earth Alive Announces Stock Option Grant to Insiders

MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a company that develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art, environmentally-sound proprietary microbial solutions and products, announces today that it has granted to its newly appointed director and various members of its executive management team stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares.



These options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option plan, are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share, vest over a three-year period and have a term of five years.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

For information, please contact:

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO

438 333-1680; 514-462-1628

+352621395338

nsofronis@earthalivect.com