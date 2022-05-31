HYTN Innovations Inc. Reports Q2 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (“HYTN” or the “Company”) (CSE: HYTN) is pleased to report certain highlights from its Q2 financial statements (the “Q2 Results”) for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022.



The Q2 Results reflect the details of HYTN’s reverse-take-over (“RTO”) of Mount Dakota Energy Corp. and the Company’s financial position post-RTO. The Company notes that the complexity of the Q2 Results was largely due to the RTO, which was a one-time transaction. As a result, the Company’s future quarterly and annual financial statements are anticipated to be both more focused and cannabis-centric.

Highlights from the Q2 Results include revenues of $468,042 for the six months ended March 31, 2022, a cash position of over $2.2M, as of March 31, 2022, and $2.2M in property, plant and equipment assets, as of March 31, 2022, including all equipment related to the Company’s purpose built, ISO 9001:2015 Certified and Health Canada-licensed Kelowna manufacturing facility. The Q2 Results also highlight that the Company had no debt as of March 31, 2022.

"A continued focus on rapid commercialization of products featuring our proprietary Elevation Technology® has brought HYTN into revenue across Canada, specifically in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia," said Elliot McKerr, HYTN’s CEO. "We are poised to be a national leader in cannabis edible and extract products and aim to drive strong financial results through data driven decisions based on demand, market size and appropriate brand positioning, with maintenance of SKUs that have a robust margin contribution. Our strong team and world class facility are built to operate without excessive overhead and are scalable to ensure HYTN can meet expected market demands. We encourage stakeholders to review our Q2 Results and monitor our growth."

The financial and operating results discussed in this release are based on HYTN’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, which are available on www.SEDAR.com. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in such documents that an investor can properly analyze the information discussed herein.

