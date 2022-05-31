Europe Basmati Rice Market is Expected to Reach $866.5 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe basmati rice market was estimated at 577.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $866.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant rise in demand for basmati rice from European countries such as Netherlands and Germany is driving the growth of the Europe basmati rice market. Moreover, several government initiatives to strengthen the basmati rice supply chain have supplemented the growth even more. At the same time, the top market participants have continued to improve authenticity in the basmati rice supply chain, which has been beneficial for the industry.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Europe Basmati Rice Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2293?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to disrupted supply chain across the globe, which impacted the Europe Basmati rice market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market has already started recovering at a swift pace.

The Europe basmati rice market is analyzed across type, application, distribution channel, and country. Based on type, the Indian variety segment accounted for around three-fourths of the market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Simultaneously, the online segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2293

Based on country, the U.K held the major share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market. Spain, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% by 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the Europe basmati rice market report include HBI, Estraco, East End Foods, TBA Suntra, Amira Basmati Rice, Amira Nature Foods, VSR Rice, The Rice ‘n Spice International Ltd., Kohinoor Foods, and S.G.S. International Rice Company. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2293

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.