ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 30 May 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1025.1p

- including income, 1036.0p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1021.3p

- including income, 1032.2p

