Worldwide Management Decision Industry to 2027 - Featuring ACTICO, Equifax and Fair Isaac Among Others

The global management decision market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Management decision is the process of streamlining and improving data-driven decisions of the organization by applying various tools, such as business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics. It is utilized by business managers to ensure optimal growth, consistency, precision and enhanced control over the decision strategies. It involves collecting, filtering, analyzing, processing and formulating the data and information and choosing the best alternative. Management decision aids in strengthening the organization, providing additional alternatives, generating information, improving acceptance and commitment. It is widely used across various industries, such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, information technology (IT), telecommunication and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).
Management Decision Market Trends:
Significant growth in the BFSI industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Management decision solutions are widely used by banks and other financial institutions for performing repetitive operations, such as critical credit, insurance claim and fraud detection management.
Moreover, the widespread adoption of analysis-based digital decision services and solutions across departments and organizations for enhanced consistency, efficiency, productivity and transparency is providing a thrust to the market growth. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of big data, predictive analytics and business rules management solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
These technologies are widely used for the processing and utilization of large amounts of data in real-time and the implementation of more accurate decisions. In line with this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with multiple management decision solutions to analyze and provide critical insights, relevant information and automate processes are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the rapid digitization of banking processes, along with the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global management decision market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, function, organization size and industry vertical.
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Function:
- Credit Risk Management
- Collection Management
- Customer Experience Management
- Fraud Detection Management
- Pricing Optimization
- Others
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail and E-Commerce
- IT and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACTICO GmbH, Equifax Inc., Experian Information Solutions Inc. (Experian plc), Fair Isaac Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Sapiens International Corporation, SAS Institute Inc. and TIBCO Software Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global management decision market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global management decision market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the function?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global management decision market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Management Decision Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 On-premises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cloud-based
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Function
8.1 Credit Risk Management
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Collection Management
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Customer Experience Management
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Fraud Detection Management
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Pricing Optimization
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
9.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
10.1 BFSI
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Manufacturing
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Retail and E-Commerce
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 IT and Telecom
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Government
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ACTICO GmbH
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Equifax Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Experian Information Solutions Inc. (Experian plc)
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Fair Isaac Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Oracle Corporation
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Pegasystems Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Salesforce.com Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 SAP SE
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Sapiens International Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 SAS Institute Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 TIBCO Software Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis
