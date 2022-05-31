InveniAI and Kyowa Kirin Announce Achievement of Milestone in Research Collaboration

GUILFORD, Conn. and TOKYO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI® LLC, a global leader in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to transform drug and target discovery and development, and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE:4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company creating innovative medical solutions utilizing the latest biotechnology, today announced the achievement of the first milestone in disease model systems that triggered a milestone payment that has been received by InveniAI under the research collaboration between the companies.

Yoshifumi Torii, Ph.D., Executive Officer, Vice President, and Head of R&D Division of Kyowa Kirin, added, "We are excited to achieve a successful outcome by leveraging InveniAI's platform AlphaMeld® that detected very early signals of association between targets/mechanism of action and clinical utility based on the platform’s analytics. We have since validated this program which, as predicted, has shown signals of efficacy in preclinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment of a disease indication where current therapeutic options lack efficacy and have adverse effects. We are eager to test this very promising candidate for further studies. We also look forward to the selection of additional novel programs identified by InveniAI's truly game-changing platform and believe that our collaboration will contribute to addressing enduring unmet medical needs."



"We are delighted with the progress of our synergistic collaboration with Kyowa Kirin and the advancement of an AI-identified target and associated clinical utility at unprecedented speed," said InveniAI's President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., "Our AI-powered drug and target discovery platform, AlphaMeld®, has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to generate concepts that have been validated by our partners from preclinical to late-stage clinical success. The ability to translate data into meaningful efficacy, safety, and clinical endpoints is pushing the current probability of clinical success from 1 in 10 to 3 in 10 – a significant impact in today's drug discovery and development paradigm," he added.



InveniAI and Kyowa Kirin have been collaborating since 2018 and have expanded the framework of their collaboration twice so far (2020 and 2021)*. This milestone achievement is the result of the first joint research to maximize the portfolio value that began in 2018. In addition to the above-mentioned projects, there are ongoing projects aimed at discovering new drug candidates in several disease areas.



About AlphaMeld®

AlphaMeld® is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered platform that accelerates innovation for the discovery of targets, drugs, and healthcare products and technologies. The platform generates testable hypotheses by taking into account the ideal mode of pharmacotherapy (antibody, protein replacement, siRNA, mRNA, small molecule, cell and gene therapy, and gene-editing modalities), disease severity, gene ontology, disease pathways, proteinopathies, standard of care, emerging innovation, and enabling technologies while factoring in medical, scientific, strategic, and commercial considerations.



About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company with a more than 70-year heritage, the Company applies cutting-edge science, including expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients and society across multiple therapeutic areas, including Nephrology, Oncology, Immunology/Allergy, and Neurology. Across our four regions – Japan, Asia Pacific, North America, and EMEA/International – we focus on our purpose, to make people smile, and are united by our shared values of commitment to life, teamwork/Wa, innovation, and integrity. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://www.kyowakirin.com.



About InveniAI®

InveniAI® LLC, based in Guilford, Conn., is a global leader in applying AI and ML tools to transform innovation across drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company leverages, AlphaMeld® to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for target and drug discovery. The platform is validated with numerous industry collaborations and drug spinouts, including Invea Therapeutics, Inc., with a pipeline of three programs focused on the gut-brain axis and inflammasomes for inflammatory gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary diseases.

For more information, please visit: www.inveniai.com.| LinkedIn:@inveniai| Twitter: https://twitter.com/Inveni_AI

