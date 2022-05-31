Helping SodaStream Bubble Up New Opportunities with Qlik

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announces that SodaStream, the world’s leading sparkling water-maker brand, is accelerating its digital transformation with Qlik’s cloud analytics, a crucial next step in its goal of inspiring a revolution in environmentally friendly drinks consumption.



SodaStream initially operated as a business-to-business enterprise, selling to third-party retailers that would then market its products in their own stores. The company has long factored environmental concerns into designing its closed-loop model, which saw consumers return used cylinders to retailers for cleaning and reuse at the product’s end of life. Seeking closer relationships with its customers, SodaStream decided in recent years to further its environmentally conscious impact by adding a Business-to-Consumer-led (B2C) approach.

The company has been investing heavily in digital transformation technology to align its operational and business goals with sustainable solutions and products. Like many businesses looking to achieve Active Intelligence™, SodaStream has taken the next step in its data journey by moving to Qlik for more advanced analytics capabilities. This move is arming SodaStream with the ability to:

Monitor and track data in real-time. Qlik ensures everyone at SodaStream has access to a single, up-to-date, and accurate version of the truth regarding performance and inventory levels, providing clarity from the manufacturing floor to the boardroom.

Empower teams with knowledge of consumer habits. Adding a B2C model required SodaStream to drastically reduce the distance between products and consumers. Qlik has allowed them to smoothly make the transition by providing a picture of what consumers are looking for in the drinks consumption space.

Optimize the company's marketing efforts. Armed with relevant and timely consumer data, SodaStream has been able to dynamically create audiences that feed further intelligence into its marketing automation platform. By measuring the impact of content with Qlik, the marketing team can tailor better offers to its consumers – in an ongoing effort to ensure each consumer receives content relevant to them.

Act as a leader in environmental drinks consumption. Better measurement of its marketing content is also improving SodaStream's consumer relationships, allowing it to educate the public more effectively when it comes to single-use plastics waste.

SodaStream’s business goals would not be possible without harnessing its data as it is now doing with Qlik – with the end-to-end marketing and sales function in particular finding huge benefits.

“Say we have 50 million contacts, but perhaps I only want to communicate with those that have purchased our flavored products in the past two weeks to remind them these are recyclable. Here, we are using Qlik to dynamically create audiences which feed further intelligence into our marketing automation platform,” said Yoed Negri, Global Head of Digital Transformation, SodaStream International.

“This is something that we could only learn from using our own data, and it’s amazing! One of the many ways we use Qlik is for real-time audience management purposes. This is where we use this data to understand our consumers’ habits and get a better look at how we can help them to reduce their environmental footprint,” added Negri.

“What makes such mass plastic production particularly challenging is the fact that the vast majority is not disposed of responsibly. Of the 8.3 billion tons of plastic products that have been produced to date, approximately 6.3 billion tons have become waste, a disturbing statistic that’s causing many enterprises to step up,” said Francisco Mateo-Sidron, Senior Vice President EMEA for Qlik.

“That’s why it’s particularly commendable that 78 billion single-use plastic bottles will have been saved by 2025 thanks to SodaStream, and Qlik is delighted to be supporting it on this journey,” added Mateo-Sidron. “With Qlik, SodaStream employees are able to take advantage of company data in real-time, converting this into Active Intelligence to make better business decisions and keep educating consumers on how they can make more sustainable choices, without compromising on quality.”

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private company, Qlik offers real-time data integration and analytics solutions, powered by Qlik Cloud, to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world’s leading sparkling water-maker brand*. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. Sodastream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet – replacing up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

