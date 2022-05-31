Lanre Olusola Named “Coach of The Year" by ABCCCP.

Johannesburg, South Africa, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lanre Olusola, Nigerian-born Foremost Life Coach and Behavioural Change Psychologist, has won the 'Coach of the Year' award from the Africa Board for Coaching, Consulting & Coaching Psychology (ABCCCP). This prestigious award acknowledges Olusola's outstanding leadership in the coaching industry. He was chosen ahead of 7 nominees from hundreds of nominations from around Africa.

According to the organizers, the Africa Coaching and Consulting Award (ACCA) is given to individuals or organizations who have made an inspirational contribution to the life coaching industry in Africa.

This award follows two other significant accolades for Olusola this year. Earlier in April 2022, Olusola was conferred with two Honorary Doctoral Degrees in recognition of his excellent performance in service to humanity over the years. As a result, he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Behavioural Change Psychology from Escae Benin University and a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa from the Myles Leadership University.

The ABCCCP is an invite-only international networking organization that hand-picks and honors the most distinguished professionals across different industries from around the African continent. They revealed that the Nomination Committee receives hundreds of nominations annually and selects 7 Top Professionals per category. The judging panel reviews nominees over an extensive period based on accomplishments, academic achievements, and the successful growth of organizations and people through coaching and consulting in Integrated Coaching, Benchmark Practices, Africa 2116, Social Cohesion, and Industry Contribution.

"ABCCCP was looking for individuals, corporates, organs of state, and academic institutions who have made excellent contributions to the successful growth of coaching in Africa," - said Dr. Mongezi C Makhalima, Chairperson of the ABCCCP Board. "We found that no person deserves the recognition more than Lanre Olusola. The award is an apt recognition of his input into the overall success," he added.

With over two decades of professional experience, Olusola is renowned as Africa's premier life coach who pioneered the life coaching industry in Nigeria and created West Africa's first wholly integrative coaching academy, the Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy (OLCA).

"I am thrilled and humbled to win this prestigious award from the ABCCCP. I believe that It's time for Africa's renaissance and the reemergence of everyone of African descent," said Dr. Lanre Olusola.

According to him, practically showing clients how to break free from self-limiting beliefs around wealth, health, success, and freedom has been a career highlight. "In my work to build great businesses and leaders in different sectors of the economy across different parts of the world, my approach is always to combine success with conscious self-development and emotional intelligence," Olusola said.

Dr. Olusola is the creator of the ESP and VSP 5-star performance models, which have been used globally. One of the many beneficiaries is Stanford University's Affiliate Faculty, the Institute for Venture Design. He is the founder of the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN), a co-founder and Board of Trustee member at the International Coach Federation (ICF) Nigeria Chapter, an executive member of the Forbes Coaches Council, and Executive Director at EbonyLife Group. He is the author of the new book Good 2 Better, created to equip readers with proven practical tips on leveraging small steps to achieve big things.

For more about Lanre Olusola, please visit https://thecatalystng.com/.

