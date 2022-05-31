BOS Reports First Quarter of the Year 2022 Financial Results

47% growth in revenues

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2022.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 47% to $10.8 million compared to $7.3 million in the comparable quarter of last year.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 98% to $465,000 compared to $234,000 in the comparable quarter of last year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 155% to $314,000 or $0.06 per basic share compared to a net income of $123,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the comparable quarter of 2021.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "I am encouraged by the strong opening of the first quarter of the year 2022. The globally increasing demand for electronic components and the military conflict in Europe were catalysts for the growth of the Supply Chain division. In addition, the increase in the number of logistic centers in Israel and the return of the retail stores to work on a full scale supported the growth of the RFID division. Looking forward, I anticipate that the shortage of workers for production and the logistics operations will be a growth engine for our Intelligent Robotic division."

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

  • Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
  • Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
  • Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
          
          
  Three months ended Year ended 
  March 31,  December 31, 
  2022  2021  2021 
  (Unaudited)  (Audited) 
          
Revenues $10,789  $7,328  $33,634 
Cost of revenues 8,537  5,648  27,048 
Gross profit 2,252  1,680  6,586 
          
Operating costs and expenses:         
Research and development 51  60  208 
Sales and marketing 1,150  952  3,955 
General and administrative 527  434  1,906 
Acquisition expenses 59  -  - 
Total operating costs and expenses 1,787  1,446  6,069 
          
Operating Income 465  234  517 
Financial expenses, net (151) (111) (105)
Income before taxes on income 314  123  412 
Taxes on income -  -  39 
Net income $314 $123 $451 
          
Basic net income per share$0.06 $0.02 $0.09 
Diluted net income per share$0.06 $0.02 $0.08 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,251  5,157  5,212 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,291  5,185  5,424 
Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021 5,251  5,185  5,251 
          


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
     
  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents$1,300$1,875
Restricted bank deposits 239 242
Trade receivables 10,552 9,209
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,408 977
Inventories 5,541 5,567
     
Total current assets 19,040 17,870
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS 135 150
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,073 1,097
     
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 858 944
     
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 580 20
     
GOODWILL 4,895 4,676
     
Total assets$26,581$24,757
     


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
     
     
  March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Current maturities of long term loans$670$740
Operating lease liabilities, current 475 538
Trade payables 6,711 5,200
Employees and payroll accruals 1,118 996
Deferred revenues 455 917
Advances net of inventory in process 371 249
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 333 112
     
Total current liabilities 10,133 8,752
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Long-term loans, net of current maturities 505 681
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 518 565
Long term deferred revenues 465 132
Accrued severance pay 273 280
     
Total long-term liabilities 1,761 1,658
     
     
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,687 14,347
     
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$26,581$24,757
     


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
       
  Three months ended Year ended
  March 31, December 31,
  2022 2021 2021
       
Operating income$465$234$517
Add:      
Amortization of intangible assets 14 5 20
Stock-based compensation 25 15 67
Depreciation 58 54 238
EBITDA$562$308$842
       


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
              
              
              
  RFID Supply
Chain
solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		  Intercompany  Consolidated 
      Three months ended March 31,
      2022
              
              
Revenues$4,103$6,508 178 $- $10,789 
              
Gross profit 1,031 1,244 -23  -  2,252 
Allocated operating expenses 627 776 141  -  1,544 
Acquisition expenses 59 - -     59 
Unallocated operating expenses* - - -     184 
Income (loss) from operations$345$468$(164) -  465 
Financial expenses           (151)
Net income          $314 



  RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		  Intercompany  Consolidated 
     Three months ended March 31,
     2021
Revenues$2,948$3,954$454 $(28)$7,328 
              
Gross profit 848 648 184  -  1,680 
Allocated operating expenses 545 535 198  -  1,278 
Unallocated operating expenses* - - -     169 
Income (loss) from operations$303$113$(14) - $234 
Financial expenses           (111)
tax on income             
Net income           123 
              
              
              
  RFID Supply
Chain
Solutions		 Intelligent
Robotics		  Intercompany  Consolidated 
     Year ended December 31,
     2021
              
              
Revenues$13,192$19,008$1,576 $(142)$33,634 
              
Gross profit (loss) 3,338 3,708 (460) -  6,586 
Allocated operating expenses 2,300 2,497 573  -  5,370 
Unallocated operating expenses* - - -     699 
Income (loss) from operations 1,038 1,211 (1,033) -  517 
Financial expenses           (105)
tax on income           39 
Net income          $451 