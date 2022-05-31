BOS Reports First Quarter of the Year 2022 Financial Results

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2022.



Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 47% to $10.8 million compared to $7.3 million in the comparable quarter of last year.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 98% to $465,000 compared to $234,000 in the comparable quarter of last year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 155% to $314,000 or $0.06 per basic share compared to a net income of $123,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the comparable quarter of 2021.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "I am encouraged by the strong opening of the first quarter of the year 2022. The globally increasing demand for electronic components and the military conflict in Europe were catalysts for the growth of the Supply Chain division. In addition, the increase in the number of logistic centers in Israel and the return of the retail stores to work on a full scale supported the growth of the RFID division. Looking forward, I anticipate that the shortage of workers for production and the logistics operations will be a growth engine for our Intelligent Robotic division."

BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow the management's presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.

Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.

Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenues $10,789 $7,328 $33,634 Cost of revenues 8,537 5,648 27,048 Gross profit 2,252 1,680 6,586 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 51 60 208 Sales and marketing 1,150 952 3,955 General and administrative 527 434 1,906 Acquisition expenses 59 - - Total operating costs and expenses 1,787 1,446 6,069 Operating Income 465 234 517 Financial expenses, net (151 ) (111 ) (105 ) Income before taxes on income 314 123 412 Taxes on income - - 39 Net income $ 314 $ 123 $ 451 Basic net income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.09 Diluted net income per share $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,251 5,157 5,212 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,291 5,185 5,424 Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021 5,251 5,185 5,251





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,300 $ 1,875 Restricted bank deposits 239 242 Trade receivables 10,552 9,209 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,408 977 Inventories 5,541 5,567 Total current assets 19,040 17,870 LONG-TERM ASSETS 135 150 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,073 1,097 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 858 944 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 580 20 GOODWILL 4,895 4,676 Total assets $ 26,581 $ 24,757





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 670 $ 740 Operating lease liabilities, current 475 538 Trade payables 6,711 5,200 Employees and payroll accruals 1,118 996 Deferred revenues 455 917 Advances net of inventory in process 371 249 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 333 112 Total current liabilities 10,133 8,752 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 505 681 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 518 565 Long term deferred revenues 465 132 Accrued severance pay 273 280 Total long-term liabilities 1,761 1,658 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 14,687 14,347 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,581 $ 24,757





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended Year ended March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2021 Operating income $ 465 $ 234 $ 517 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 14 5 20 Stock-based compensation 25 15 67 Depreciation 58 54 238 EBITDA $ 562 $ 308 $ 842





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended March 31, 2022 Revenues $ 4,103 $ 6,508 178 $ - $ 10,789 Gross profit 1,031 1,244 -23 - 2,252 Allocated operating expenses 627 776 141 - 1,544 Acquisition expenses 59 - - 59 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 184 Income (loss) from operations $ 345 $ 468 $ (164 ) - 465 Financial expenses (151 ) Net income $ 314





