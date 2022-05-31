Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Its Exclusive Provider Contract with Elevated Living

HOLLYWOOD, FL, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) today announced its exclusive provider contract with Elevated Living to service nine luxury condominiums with in-home IV Therapy Treatments in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



Servicing over 250 luxury buildings in 20 states, Elevated Living is an industry leader and provides a vertically integrated resident experience platform that combines technology, people, and neighborhoods. Elevated Living helps real estate owners make their luxury apartment community function like a 5-star hotel by allowing residents to book lifestyle services from approved and vetted providers with an online, user friendly, one application resident experience.

Konrad Koczwara, CEO of Elevated Living had this to say, “The Healthy Choice Wellness Center offering fits quite well with the wants and needs of our luxury and health conscious-based clientele. We are pleased to offer their services in Fort Lauderdale and are looking forward to expanding our relationship as HCMC continues to open additional Healthy Choice Wellness Centers in additional states in which we operate.”

Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide our Healthy Choice Wellness Center services in this type of concierge setting to the clients of Elevated Living. We recognize that for many people, busy life schedules can be an impediment to visiting our locations for IV treatments and intramuscular shots on a regular basis. We believe that offering and providing these services in-home will both help people to be more diligent in keeping up with these preventative health treatments, as well as increase our client base and frequency of treatments provided.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “We are looking forward to being a true value add to Elevated Living and its clientele and are likewise looking forward to a long and expansive relationship with this trailblazing and growing company.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Healthy Choice Markets, Inc., Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC, and Healthy Choice Markets 3, LLC, respectively, the Company operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.Adasmarket.com)

Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items, (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com)

Mother Earth’s Storehouse, a two-store organic and health food and vitamin chain in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years. (www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com)



Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy Choice Wellness, LLC, the Company operates:

Healthy Choice Wellness Center (Roslyn Heights, NY) a corporately owned IV therapy center offering multiple IV drip “cocktails” for clients to choose from. These cocktails are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver antioxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are cocktails for health, beauty, and re-hydration. (www.Eirhydration.com, though rebranded website www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

The Company also has a licensing agreement for a Healthy Choice Wellness Center at the Casbah Spa and Salon in Fort Lauderdale, FL, offering essentially the same services as the Roslyn Heights, NY location. (Grand Opening and Website www.HealthyChoiceWellness.com)

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Healthy U Wholesale, the Company sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its website www.TheVitaminStore.com.

