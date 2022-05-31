METROSPACES INCREASES ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT THROUGH INDIANAPOLIS ACQUISITION

NEW YORK, NY, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetroSpaces, Inc. (OTC Pink: MSPC) ("Metrospaces" or the "Company"), a leading a PropTech company, combining world-class real estate development organization seeking to reinvent the real estate industry using Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Blockchain and other technologies, announced the increase of its assets under management with Indianapolis real estate purchase.

The Company announced today the acquisition of ten single-family homes adding to the initial two properties acquired in November 2021. The additional units located in Indianapolis, Indiana, will be part of the Metrohouse platform focused on developing co-living spaces in secondary cities and “digital nomad” destinations.



Metrohouse’s primary focus is the tenant experience, providing an unparalleled turn-key service for a single low monthly fee. The service includes modern furnished units with private rooms, shared spaces for tenant socialization, and an exceptional user experience.

Mr. Oscar Brito, CEO of Metrospaces, announced its plans to launch in the Second Quarter 2022 thirty units available for lease. Subsequent market launches in the coming quarters, are planned to include between 120 to 150 total units for rent.

Metrohouse’s technology platform enables homeowners and investors to transform their property into Co-Living facilities, through the use Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain and other technologies facilitating enhanced end-to-end management and administration, increased transparency, and heightened security property rental transactions.

About Metrospaces: MetroSpaces is a PropTech company, combining world-class real estate development with cutting-edge technology. Our distinctive focus on leveraging novel technology in this space forges a uniquely valuable, transformative business. MetroSpaces seeks to reinvent the real estate industry through innovative IT solutions which solve a broad array of problems in this space. Their products and services utilize AI, blockchain and other leading-edge technologies to facilitate enhanced end-to-end management and administration, increased transparency, and heightened security property transactions. The Company tokenized offerings expects to democratize capital markets by expanding property ownership opportunities to small investors, while increasing its access to liquidity.

Offering Statement Legal Disclaimer: Metrospaces Inc. filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of the date of this press release, the Offering Statement has not been qualified by the Commission and there can be no assurance when or if it will be. This press release is not a solicitation, express or implied, of any investment in Metrospaces for money or other consideration and none will be accepted. Further, no offer to buy securities of Metrospaces will be accepted and no funds can be received unless and until the Offering Statement has been qualified. Offers to purchase Metrospaces' securities will only be made by an Offering Circular that follows the qualification of Metrospaces' Offering Statement on Form 1-A and the qualification of such a possible offering in certain states.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc. IR Contact:

investors@metrospaces.com