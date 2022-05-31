Sales of deluge valves are predicted to increase at 4% CAGR by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deluge valve sales are estimated to be valued at US$ 1.56 Bn in 2022, with steady long-term projections, according to the latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand by a value CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032. Increasing demand for firefighting valves from the oil & gas industry, chemicals storage plants, pharmaceutical industry, mining sector, and transportation infrastructure is driving market expansion.



Increasing government spending on infrastructural projects, the power, and energy sector, and transportation infrastructure, is expected to increase over the coming years, thereby boosting demand for fire suppression systems and their components. Changing standards and regulations for firefighting deluge valves and increased concerns about the security of property and life are further expected to bring favorable demand to the market for deluge valves.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By release system, pneumatic release deluge valves are anticipated to witness prominent demand growth at 3.8% CAGR by volume during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Among industrial applications, deluge valves with remote resetting functions are more prevalent. Several firms are concentrating on designing deluge valves that are lightweight and compact.

The water application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% by value.

By region, East Asia and South Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the deluge valves market. Among these countries, sales of deluge valves in China, ASEAN countries, and India are expected to increase at a high CAGR in terms of volume.

By end use, the oil & gas industry and chemicals sectors, together, are estimated to hold a prominent volume share of 39.4% in 2022.





“Construction projects across several countries are fuel demand for deluge valves. Non-residential segments and expanding infrastructure projects are projected to drive market expansion. Besides, crucial rules for deluge valves in firefighting systems are likely to fuel market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of deluge valves include Viking Group Inc., Inbal Deluge Valve, Minimax GmbH & Co KG, BERMAD, Mueller Water Products Inc., DraegerwerkAG & KGaA, Johnson controls Plc., Talis Group, Cla-Val Company, Flow-Tek Valves & Controls Inc., GW Sprinklers A/S, SA Fire Protection Srl, Rapidrop Global Ltd, NAFFCO FZCO, Watts Water Technologies, and HD Fire Private Limited.

To gain a competitive advantage in the industry, key manufacturers are developing innovative deluge valve products. Market players are also heavily investing in expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their global footprint.

For instance:

In January 2020, Viking Group Inc. launched its VXD valve for deluge systems, featuring a compact size and ease of installation process.

In February 2019, Johnson Controls Plc brand Tyco launched TYCO DV-5A, an integrated deluge valve that eliminates the use of check valves in fire protection systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global deluge valves market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, release system, size, working pressure, application, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

