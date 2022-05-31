Bored Lion Apes Preparing for Major NFT Minting Event

New York, NY, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bored Lion Apes have initiated their journey in the NFT community with the goal of launching one of the strongest NFT projects of recent history. With the huge success of many renowned NFT projects in the market, Bored Lion Apes, or BLA, intends to travel a similar road to success. They also aim to present a new variety in utility and use cases across the community.





These goals are guiding the project to introduce 10,000 unique NFTs created through algorithmic generation. However, this is no basic NFT collection. With a play-to-earn mechanism as the next stopping point on its roadmap, the developers envision taking this project across the metaverse in its upcoming phases of development. Starting on the Ethereum blockchain, the project will soon integrate itself with the Web 3.0 metaverse via Sandbox.

BLA has numerous benefits in store for those who join their journey. As the user commits to support the project, they also commit to enjoying the series of adventures that will follow. The project’s ideology is focused on preserving the fun and interactive components of the digital ecosystem. The NFTs themselves, which will be bundled with a variety of unique traits, will also create some thrilling user experiences in the future — the P2E experience would not simply conclude with inheriting an NFT.

BLA believes in diversifying the experience of its users with different rewards in its various developmental phases. With many airdrops prepared for the multiple phases of the project, users could book BLA chalets with an ocean view or stake out a dune-like atmosphere on the BLA island. They would also gain rights to island property that is either rewarded to or bought by them. The intentions of the project are extremely directed, and BLA is ready to become one of the best collections presented within the NFT industry in some time.

To get things rolling, Bored Lion Apes will be holding its anticipated minting event in less than a week. After gathering the interest of thousands of people across the globe, the project will start its journey into the NFT space while searching for more investors and potential enthusiasts for this standout collection.

About Bored Lion Apes

Bored Lion Apes is a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs with multiple attributes determined via algorithmic generation. Developed across the Ethereum blockchain, the project will bring the community together with a roadmap of inclusive events and utilities. Bored Lion Apes’ first stop is a play-to-earn game on Sandbox, which will yield greater traction in the community and engagement.

