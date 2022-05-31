Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2022 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. The 13th edition Flagship Business Intelligence Market Study is the cornerstone of the company’s annual research agenda, providing a broad assessment of the business intelligence (BI) market and an inclusive look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.



The Dresner Advisory global community of users contributed their opinions on a variety of topics related to current and planned usage. The report provides a comprehensive, real world perspective on the market including analyses of adoption and deployment, data leadership, organization budgets, data literacy, drivers of success, objectives and achievements, BI penetration, and technology/initiative priorities, as well as industry analyses.

According to the study, the operations, executive management, and finance functions most often drive business intelligence practices in organizations. Executives, followed by managers and individual contributors, are the most targeted BI user roles.

“The extension of BI to users in various roles is increasing in younger organizations,” said Jim Ericson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “Those who are most successful with BI are the organizations that target a broad and inclusive audience – from executives, individual contributors, and line managers, out to customers, partners, and suppliers.”

The 2022 study indicates the top objective for BI is better decision making, followed by increased competitive advantage, revenue growth, and improved operational efficiency. Familiar technologies including reporting, data visualization, and dashboards top the list of technologies and initiatives strategic to business intelligence. Open source software, streaming data analysis, and cloud show rising importance.

“We are particularly excited by the 2022 edition of this annual study,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We believe that by addressing a wide array of topics across all major geographies, functions, industries, and organization sizes, this report is the single most comprehensive assessment of the BI market available today.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

