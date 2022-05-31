Hardee’s Operated by Franchisee Boddie-Noell To Raise Funds in Support of Local Military Families with Stars For Heroes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Hardee’s restaurants operated by franchisee Boddie-Noell Enterprises and their customers will kick off the annual Star For Heroes program to raise funds for non-profits that support military families and veterans in need.



Starting today, Hardee’s restaurant guests throughout each of Boddie-Noell’s 336 restaurant locations across four states will be asked if they would like to donate $1 or more to help provide relief to three support organizations. One hundred percent of the donations will be distributed to the non-profits which include The Patriot Foundation, Stand Up and Play Foundation and USA Cares.

The Stars For Heroes campaign runs from this week to July 4th.

The Patriot Foundation is an all-volunteer nonprofit which provides support to military families who have a soldier that has been wounded, injured or killed while in service to our country fighting the global war on terrorism. USA Cares provides post-9/11 military veterans, service members and their families with financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability. The Stand Up and Play Foundation makes active standing therapy a reality for everyone with mobility challenges.

The campaign includes all of Boddie-Noell’s Hardee's restaurants which are located throughout North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina and Kentucky. The company is the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the United States.

This year’s campaign is also being kicked off with Hardee’s parent company CKE Holdings and its own Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. restaurants throughout the United States.

Boddie-Noell has a long history with North Carolina based Patriot Foundation. Since the first year of working with the Patriot Foundation in 2009, Boddie-Noell has now donated more than $548,293 to the organization in support of military families.

“We’re very proud of our customers and restaurants for contributing and showing how much they support local military families and we look forward to doing so again this year,” said Jerry Allsbrook, chief marketing officer for Boddie-Noell. “Our customers continue to help these families as they work to secure a positive future after sacrificing as they have for our country.”

To learn more about Patriot Foundation, go to their website: www.patriotfoundation.org .

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Boddie-Noell is proud to have been a Hardee’s franchise operator in 2022 for 60 years. Family owned, Boddie-Noell is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 336 Hardee’s locations in four states. The company is based in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information, visit www.bneinc.com .