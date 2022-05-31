Lavras Gold enhances Brazilian leadership team

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) has added two critical people to its leadership team in Brazil: Paulo Serpa and Thiago Schlichta. Messrs. Serpa and Schlichta will be key to advancing the Lavras do Sul Project in southern Brazil.



“I am very pleased that Paulo will lead our team in Brazil,” said Michael Durose, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lavras Gold Corp. “As Country Manager of Amarillo, he was instrumental in finalizing key land agreements and permits, while maintaining strong relationships with the local communities.”

About Paulo Serpa, an expert in community and governmental relations

Mr. Serpa, a Brazilian national, has spent the bulk of his 35 years in the mining industry developing mines. He was most recently Country Manager for Amarillo Gold Corporation. Prior to joining Amarillo, he was the Director of South America Institutional Affairs for Imerys, a French multinational company. In that role, he oversaw government relations, licensing, mining rights, and social responsibilities for 24 industrial mine sites. His previous experience includes three years at Yamana Gold, where as Country Manager for Honduras, he led the expansion of the San Andres mine and the Mercedes Mine in Mexico. Mr. Serpa has a BSc in mining engineering and an MBA.

“I am also thrilled to welcome Thiago aboard,” added Durose. “He brings extensive experience working in gold exploration, particularly in Brazil. Thiago is already familiar with the LDS Project, as he worked there while employed at IAMGOLD Corporation.”

About Thiago Schlichta, an experienced gold exploration geologist

Mr. Schlichta has spent approximately 15 years working as a project and field geologist, largely focused on gold exploration in greenstone belt orogenic deposits in Brazil and Suriname. He was most recently the Exploration Manager for Anglo Gold Ashanti at Serra Grande, Brazil, where he oversaw near mine exploration and brownfield exploration for the Serra Grande Operation. His previous exploration includes successively more senior roles at several IAMGOLD projects in Brazil and Suriname. Mr. Schlichta has a B.Sc. in Geology and an MBA.

Lavras Gold: Exploring to realize the potential of a multi-million ounce district in southern Brazil

Lavras Gold (TSXV: LGC) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of the Lavras do Sul gold project (LDS Project) in Brazil. Located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, the LDS Project is believed to host an alkaline porphyry gold-copper system. More than 23 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 22,000 hectares.

The Company’s vision is to maximize shareholder value by applying a sustained systematic and technically-based exploration program to the LDS Project and any other opportunities that may arise.

