2022 Fieldwork and Preparation of Bulk Sampling on the Courville Property

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or “The Company”) (TSX VENTURE: PRO) announces that it has undertaken field work on its Courville property in collaboration with the mineral technology department of the CEGEP de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue and mining contractors.



Indeed, it is as part of the integration project course in 3rd year specialization geology, that 3 teams of graduating students were trained, to put to use in the field, their knowledge acquired during their last three years of apprenticeship at the CEGEP of Abitibi-Témiscamingue. The three main areas of the property that will be the subject of mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys are the Jolin, Thibodeau-Esteville and Pershing-Manitou-Veine No. 11 sectors. Compilation work undertaken upstream by graduates under the supervision of their teachers has made it possible to highlight areas of interest that will be prospected in the field.

In parallel with its work, note that a mining contractor visited the area that will be the subject of the 5,000-tons bulk sample, to, among other things, delineate the mineralized surface that will be excavated and determine whether the ramp will be considered mineralized or waste material. In this sense, work will be undertaken during the week and the following week to provide quick and precise answers concerning its more than important points.

It should also be noted that in terms of current permit applications, the Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les Changements Climatiques (MELCC) has deemed our application for the extraction of 5,000 tons admissible and has transferred the analysis of the file to the Abitibi-Témiscamingue and Nord-du-Québec regional directorate.

Robert Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, declares: “We are proud to partner once again with the Mineral Technology Department of the Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue, for the practical field training of future geology technicians. Remember that this unique training allows the mining industry to benefit from professionals who are the link between operators and engineering teams. At Pershimex we believe in the future of the industry, we believe in the next generation. Concerning now the various authorizations in progress, everything seems to be on the right track with the government authorities to obtain the necessary permits to achieve our ambitious plan. Indeed, we want to extract grade gold mineralization in measured category from the surface crown pillar of the former Pershing-Manitou mine in a context of constant increase in the price of gold. Few juniors can capitalize on the rise in the price of gold and we believe we are one of the only ones capable of doing so with this project.”

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, professional geologist and President of Pershimex, a qualified person under NI 43-101.

