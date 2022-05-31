Hypefactors ready to launch ‘Names of Interest’ technology

Copenhagen, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 8-2022

Inside Information





The SaaS company Hypefactors, which delivers a unified solution for media intelligence, reputation and trust tracking, will launch its Names of Interest (NOI) technology on 16th of June 2022. NOI tech is an implementation of Hypefactors’ proprietary AI-based Named Entity Recognition (NER), which is now taken to a new level of precision and scale with NOI. NOIs are the media equivalent of ‘points of interests’ used in global navigation tech. The AI underlying NOI automatically identifies and classifies names of products, services, companies, governments, foundations (or any legal body), countries, states, regions, cities, villages, landmarks, persons, sport events and special occasions that one may find useful or interesting.

Hypefactors CEO, Casper Janns, says:

“NOI is Hypefactors’ most important AI creation ever - developed over several years with lots of blood, sweat, media data and intelligence. By applying the NOI enrichments live and ongoingly on all global media data, Hypefactors lays a new technological foundation from which new levels of media monitoring precision can be achieved, new PR/comms product solutions can be built using NOI's personalization and recommendations, and new solutions can be built for data-driven decision-making business segments like marketing and finance.”

The NOI distinctiveness comes from its state-of-the-art machine learning architecture that is co-designed to be scaled up using specialized AI hardware such that Hypefactors' high-volume live updating global media data stream is enriched with NOIs. In combination with recent data enrichment additions to Hypefactors’ Atlastic media intelligence technology, incl. automated analysis of brand reputation and trust across earned media mentions, the inclusion of automated NER technology will be an important cornerstone of the total solution.

NOI is powered by AI-based NER developed by Hypefactors’ team of AI engineers and linguists. It builds upon our pre-existing multi-lingual AI construction methods also used for our Reputation-AI and our Presence-AI. The proprietary approach contributes to Hypefactors' unique tech asset and IP base. NOI is the pivotal technology taking media intelligence to the next level, and it is the cornerstone for a sleeve of new innovative product features planned for later parts of 2022 and 2023.

-----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence, reputation and trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Oaklins Denmark

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com

www.oaklins.com