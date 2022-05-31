Windsor Fashions Launches Summer Vacation Getaway Edit with Mariama Diallo

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its 2022 Summer Vacation Getaway Collection Edit , curated in partnership with LA-based model and actress Mariama Diallo, and now available to shop at WindsorStore.com.

The collection offers a variety of simple and lightweight pieces for styling every vacation look, including sundresses , tops, summer skirts and more that can all be easily packed into a carry-on for the next getaway. One of Mariama’s favorite looks is the pink marble mesh tunic paired with a swimsuit underneath – a fun outfit that is ideal for beach days.

Other favorite styles include summer dresses , such as the Bora Bora Floral Chiffon Maxi Dress and Island Tide Marble Mesh Halter Dress , as well as matching sets like the Spring Sunset Tie-Back Crop Top and matching Slit Maxi Skirt , a great option for a tropical date night. For a stylish summer vacation outfit , Mariama suggests pairing the Staycation Twist Banded Crop Top with the Beach Stroll Linen Shorts , then accessorizing with the Eternal Glam Snake Fringe Earrings to add some extra glam.

Mariama is a successful model, social media influencer, philanthropist and designer. Mariama has also expanded her resume to include acting, with features in recent films and shows including Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and HBO’s “Winning Time.” Despite maintaining a busy and demanding schedule, Mariama made for the perfect partner for Windsor’s Summer Vacation Getaway Edit, proving there’s always time for a little rest and relaxation, and anyone deserves to look fabulous while doing it.

Mariama Diallo’s Summer Vacation Collection is available in stores and online at WindsorStore.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18acac8c-b060-410e-8788-8d6175776d75