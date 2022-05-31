GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended May 28, 2022

GGTOOR Has Successfully Signed Its Deal

THOMASVILLE, GA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company has successfully signed a deal valued at over $100,000,000. On June 14, 2022, the Company will launch GGTOORCITY in a Metaverse. GGTOORCITY will be comprised of 2,145 commercial parcels of land in the Metaverse that will produce a total of 4,144 commercial and residential parcels. GGTOORCITY will be an entire Metaverse City made up of businesses and corporations across a variety of sectors. The Company expects the majority of buyers will be in the entertainment, retail, or gaming businesses. Parcels can be purchased starting June 14, 2022, using the world’s top Crypto Currencies and prices will start at $8,400 with the largest parcels priced at $28,000,000 each.



The deal is being paid for by utilizing the Company’s blank check preferred stock. By using blank check preferred stock to fund this massive purchase, the Company will not dilute shareholders. Due to the complexity of interfaces between GGToor and the Metaverse, the Company will not be releasing the name of the Metaverse or additional details until 9:00 AM EST on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The Company needs two weeks to prepare for what it believes will be a massive interest. Hundreds of links, bank accounts and details must be completed before the Company can allow the public to attempt viewing the sites involved.

The weekly report for the week ended June 4, 2022, will contain Zoom Call coordinates so anyone who wishes to hear complete details of the transaction live can do so or the weekly report for the week ended June 14, 2022, to be released at 9:00 AM EST on that day, simultaneous with the Zoom call, will contain all the details that will be disclosed by the Company CEO, John V Whitman Jr during the Zoom call.

GGToor Inc., founder/CEO has this to say: “This deal has been in the works for months and it involved hundreds of moving parts. Structure was critical because Regulation A, which the Company has a qualified registration, does not allow Regulation A shares to be used for acquisitions. I also did not want to burden the Company with a massive debt. When full details of this deal are announced on June 14, 2022, at 9:00 AM EST, it will become clear to all shareholders how this structure is extremely beneficial to the Company and subsequently its shareholders. Our shareholders have been incredibly patient and understanding and I cannot think of a better way of rewarding those wonderful people than being able to announce a deal has finally been made. It is my sincere hope that we have thousands of individuals tune into our Zoom call on June 14, 2022, at 9:00 AM EST when I will disclose all details and officially open our Metaverse to buyers.”

This week we offered our first PC League of Legends tournament, along with 6 other events, drawing a combined total of over 1,200 player registrations for the week. Monthly numbers were up in May compared to April for many categories, including tournament player registrations, first-time-player registrations, and total unique twitch viewers. Stay tuned for more details in our next report, after our final event for May is in the books!

Our first League of Legends event with Atlas eSports showcased some exceptional game play, along with some unexpected turns. First, Team Oedipus complex came into the event as a very low seed, but this underdog team marched all the way to the Semifinals before getting stopped one match shy of the grand finals. Then, in the Grand Finals we found Team Platon Dogs facing the heavily favored Spawn of Ares. Spawn of Ares kicked off the set-in game one with some unexpected draft choices, selecting several off meta characters, and taking game one as they squeezed value out of the strengths these choices could offer. Just as it looked like Spawn of Ares would quickly take the series, Team Platon dogs came roaring back, and in a stunning upset they scored the reverse-sweep, not dropping another game and taking the set against Spawn of Ares to claim the Championship!

Looking toward June, the Company will be offering our next PC League of Legends event in collaboration with Gamelevate, along with our first Wild Rift event for the mobile community. Beyond these new events, the Company will be continuing to grow many of its long-standing series, along with the other new series introduced in May, the Hearthstone Open series, and the PTCGO Gaard Gauntlet Wednesday series!

This week’s Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament was full of surprises! The viewers witnessed Blitzpon take down two of his bracket rivals, Cortex and Sho, fierce competitors that he had never been able to beat before. This feat was all the more impressive considering he did it with Ridley, generally regarded by the community as one of the weaker characters in the game! The fans also saw Castle, a veteran of the workout events take down the champion, enhancedpv at the start of top sixteen; This was a massive upset, as enhancedpv had only ever dropped one set to Castle in their entire competitive history. Castle would use the momentum of this win to secure third place at the event! The viewers also witnessed a first, with a character they had never seen before sneaking its way into the top sixteen Villager! Villager is arguably one of the worst characters the game has to offer, but with a great player like Palpastrikea it would appear anything is possible, and we saw the lovable Animal Crossing character make it to fourth place! With other characters like Piranha Plant, Lucario, and Duck Hunt also being used in the top sixteen, this event gave the viewers a rare peek at a wide range of different off-meta characters to enjoy!

Straight after the official ‘Streets of New Capenna’ Championship, the metagame was very open and diverse, with off-meta decks stealing the spotlight; almost half of the players brought homebrews and rogue decks, while the most played deck (Esper Midrange) failed to have even one player make the cut to the Top eight! The Company saw a couple of Jeskai Hinata, Temur Ramp and Izzet Midrange decks make the cut, along with Orzhov Midrange and Esper Flash to fill out the bracket. If there was a card that was THE card of the event, it would be Fable of the Mirror-Breaker, a versatile card that creates value by generating early pressure, assisting with ramp, offers filter, and can pose a game-ending threat - all that for the low price of only three mana! The event drew veteran players including Felipe Landim, Pedro Barbosa, and Tlacaelel Campos. In the Grand Finals, we saw Santiago Siskindovich make his way through the field to face off against Felipe Landim, and Santiago's Jeskai Hinata was able to win game one only to fall to an army of Legion Angels in game two. In the decider match of the series, Santiago had a powerful opening, but Felipe was able to stabilize with Magma Opus, and turn the corner quickly with his Goldspan Dragons dominating the air, and securing the victory!

This weekend's Duel Links Showdown #27 added another chapter to the story of one of our favorite community members, Luke Tyler, and the Burning Abyss deck. While Viper did win Showdown #24 with Burning Abyss, most of the community still didn't rate the deck as highly as the meta titans like D/D/D, Odd-Eyes and Gandora. Luke Tyler would try to repeat Viper's performance in Showdown #25, but fell in Top eight. This time, Luke would come back with a new and improved Burning Abyss build that featured the recently released "Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal." Beatrice is one of the strongest Burning Abyss cards ever printed in Yu-Gi-Oh!, and its power was able to shine in Luke's run! Luke faced a gauntlet of D/D/D players today, with Beatrice playing a crucial role in forcing D/D/D into longer grind games, in which Burning Abyss accels.

However, Luke Tyler's last D/D/D opponent, Berserker, had the key card to shut down this new tech. Berserker’s "Shadow-Imprisoning Mirror" is a floodgate that shuts off all Dark monster effects, including almost the entire Burning Abyss archetype. While Luke did manage to remove this card for a turn in Game 3, Berserker immediately drew it again the following turn to take the advantage once again. Unable to make any significant plays in front of this floodgate, Luke Tyler and the Burning Abyss deck, fell just short - with Beatrice now in the card pool, we expect to see more players picking up the Burning Abyss deck in future events!

The Pokemon TCG online Late Night Tuesday event was the first held after the fresh results of the Official Regionals in Secaucus, Lille, and Perth. The top eight included several interesting deck archetypes, including Arceus VSTAR / Gyarados VMAX, Arceus VSTAR / Inteleon, and a Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX / Dark, along with the expected meta choices of Mew VMAX and Arceus VSTAR / Crobat VMAX. In the Top eight, Peke was playing the very powerful Mew VMAX deck against Cookie and made some interesting plays, attacking with Genesect V’s Techno Blast in an attempt to circumvent the opponent's game plan of scoring an OHKO against a Mew VMAX with Galarian Moltres.

That play seemed to work, but Cookie used Boss’s Orders to bring up a Genesect V without any Energy to eventually deck out Peke. Game two was over in a flash, with Peke having a great opener, but unable to find Mew VMAXand quickly losing the game. Also of note, the grand finals saw two meta decks making it, with Ira9999 playing Mew VMAX and 1saltysteak with Arceus VSTAR / Crobat VMAX. Congrats to 1saltysteak for taking the win to claim the championship!

Fresh off yesterday’s Unite's Official Championship Series May Finals, we saw Toon from Gaimin Gladiators pick up Cramorant, a Pokemon that we haven't seen in the meta since the games launch, throughout most of the tournament. Alongside this unexpected choice, Toon doubled down by opting to use Dive and Air Slash after the buffs Cramorant received in the most recent patches, and the gambit paid off, dealing well over 80k damage in the many of the matches throughout the day! After the stellar showing by the Gladiators against Team Garsagose, Waterspout Gaming's player '1st', took note of GG's success with Cramorant and used its new found power against God Squad, winning Game one. In Game two, God Squad answered with better control over Zapdos, and a surprise Machamp pick by ZelotYT in Game three that gave them that extra burst needed to shutdown Waterspout Gaming. Gaimin Gladiators continue to dominate with their Cramorant pick against IX GT, with game 2 coming extremely close after IX GT secured Zapdos, but could not find time to score as Gaimin Gladiators dropped 4 members of IX GT to secure the victory. As the Grand Finals played out, Gaimin Gladiators maintained their dominance in this series, controlling the Zapdos pit and preventing God Squad from making a play for Zapdos. GG opted to swap to Venusaur over Blastoise in games two and three for better survivability against the Greninja pick by God Squad's PhsAnonymous. In Game three, God Squad's ZelotYT and PhsAnonymous opted to swap both Lucario and Greninja for Trevenant and Dragonite respectively, to try and find an answer against Cramorant's dominance, but could not find one. Gaimin Gladiators' early game dominance prevented Trevenant from coming online soon enough to make a difference, and Gaimin Gladiators took the set without a single loss, even after losing Zapdos again in game three - once again showing why they are considered by many as the best team in the game right now!

GGToor is exploring the ways it can boost both digital viewership and a metaverse-enabled event taken in isolation will surely resolve the difficulty of digital viewership, however alone, these options cannot adequately deal with options solely discovered at an in-person eSports occasion. Being rewarded for your participation has long been a mainstay for bodily conventions, conferences, and esports tournaments worldwide.

Instead, new applied sciences corresponding to the ‘Watch & Earn’ model, as pioneered by some companies introduce a highly effective new idea whereby decentralized viewers can watch, earn tokens, and redeem tokens for in-game gadgets in a blockchain-based market. Utilizing social chat features, followers may also sync up with associates throughout time zones whereas doing so.

Unique NFTs, made out there completely throughout esports tournaments, will be minted and bought through marketplaces that we can rely on. These may also be made provably safe towards NFT fraud by Proof of View know-how. Just like selecting up goodie luggage and freebies at a real-world event, blockchain-based rewards and NFTs make this out there within the metaverse.

