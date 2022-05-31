Biora Therapeutics Shares Presentation of Patient Data Establishing Correlation Between Drug Levels in Colon and Patient Outcomes in Ulcerative Colitis

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutics, today shared a presentation delivered during Digestive Disease Week® (DDW), May 21-24, 2022 in San Diego. DDW is the world’s premier meeting for physicians, researchers, and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and gastrointestinal surgery.



Key opinion leader Dr. Séverine Vermiere gave a presentation titled “Tofacitinib tissue exposure correlates with endoscopic outcome,” which Dr. Vermiere co-authored with lead author Dr. Bram Verstockt and others. In the presentation, Dr. Vermiere presented patient data confirming a significant relationship between drug levels in tissue and endoscopic improvement in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) who were treated with tofacitinib.

“This study supports the hypothesis that a tissue concentration of tofacitinib at or exceeding IC90 is directly correlated to significant improvement in patient outcomes,” Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics.

“Our targeted delivery platform is uniquely positioned to be able to safely deliver the desired amount of drug to the diseased tissue in UC. Our phase 1 clinical study planned to begin later this year, along with the various safety data, will provide us with valuable information on concentrations of tofacitinib in tissue as well as the level of systemic exposure,” continued Mr. Mohanty. “We recently also shared data about the potential importance of combination therapy for the UC patient community. Reducing systemic uptake with PGN-600 could enable combination therapy to target multiple inflammatory pathways. We believe our approach could allow for multiple ways to improve therapeutic outcomes for the large number of UC patients who are still significantly lacking in options.”

Séverine Vermeire, MD, Ph.D., is Head of the Department of Chronic Diseases & Metabolism (CHROMETA) at KU Leuven. Since 2003, Dr. Vermeire has been a staff member at the Gastroenterology Department of the University Hospitals Leuven and was appointed Full Professor of Medicine at the KU Leuven. Dr. Vermeire obtained her MD degree and then her PhD at the KU Leuven. She further trained at the Universidad Nacional de Asuncion, Paraguay, at the Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, University of Oxford, UK, and at the Montreal General Hospital (McGill University) in Canada. She is actively involved as principal investigator in randomized clinical trials with new therapeutic compounds and has been lead investigator on several of these programs. Dr. Vermeire’s scientific work resulted in more than 500 peer-reviewed articles and focuses on the role of the microbiome and genetic susceptibility in IBD and on identifying predictive signatures of treatment response.

Bram Verstockt, MD, Ph.D., is a consulting gastroenterologist (IBD team) in the Gastroenterology Department of the University Hospitals Leuven at KU Leuven. His translational research is focused primarily on the development of predictive and prognostic markers for a more personalized medicine in IBD, as well as on further unraveling IBD disease heterogeneity. He co-founded the international COLLIBRI proteomics consortium in IBD. He is a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Crohn’s and Colitis, and reviewer for many gastroenterology journals and conferences. Dr. Verstockt has received several awards including the Prijs Prof. Dr. Jan De Grootte in 2013 and the Horlait-Dapsens Prize in 2020.

Presentation slides can be viewed by visiting bioratherapeutics.com/publications, and a video of Dr. Vermiere’s presentation will be posted on the DDW conference website in mid June.

