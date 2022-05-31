CSO Celebrates Outstanding Security Strategies with 2022 CSO50 + CSO Hall of Fame Awards

Boston, Mass, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry’s CSO – the premier security media brand providing insight into business risk leadership – is pleased to announce the 2022 CSO50 award winners and CSO Hall of Fame inductees. The CSO50 Awards recognize 50 security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of information risk management and security.



Honorees will be recognized in-person at the CSO50 Conference + Awards at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in National Harbor, MD from September 19-21, 2022 with the key theme of “Driving Business Value and Building Cyber Defense.” Over the course of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of peers, industry leaders, and security executives that will showcase demonstrable business value in their projects from AI and application security to zero trust. Other discussions will focus on compliance and risk management, security awareness and training, IoT, machine learning, next generation security, and many more topics.

"The role of security executives continues to evolve and become more complex. CSOs and CISOs must keep risks at bay, constantly anticipate the next threat, and make smart technology choices that demonstrate business value and protect the organization," noted Bob Bragdon, SVP/Worldwide Managing Director, CSO. "CSO50 Conference + Awards provides the perfect environment for security executives and their teams to take away insights, build new relationships and find inspiration from an outstanding group of CSO50 Award winners and our partners." Platinum sponsors Chrome Enterprise and IBM Security top the partner list (see list below for others).

2022 CSO50 Award Winners:

ABM Industries

Accenture

Adobe

Aflac

Amgen

Amyris

Ashland

Avanade

Banco BMG

Bank of America

Carrier

Carrier Global

Cisco

City of Seguin, Texas

Code42

Community Healthcare System

Cox Automotive

Cummins

Gates

Genpact

Hong Kong Baptist University

ICON Plc

Invitae

Ittihad International Investment LLC

Kraken

Marken

Microsoft Corporation

MS Society

National Cybersecurity Alliance

OCS Group (India) Pvt. Ltd

PSA International Pte Ltd

RunBuggy Inc.

SAP SE

The Kroger Company

The MITRE Corporation

TIAA

United Airlines

United Nations Development Programme

Wesco International, Inc.

World Fuel Services

Zoom Video Communications

Zurich North America

*Some companies have multiple winning projects.

2022 CSO Hall of Fame Class:

Marene Allison, CISO, Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Bret Arsenault, CISO, Microsoft

James Beeson, SVP & Global CISO, Cigna

Derek Benz, CISO, Coca-Cola

Mark Connelly, CISO, Boston Consulting Group

John McClurg, SVP & CISO, BlackBerry

Tim McKnight, EVP & CSO, SAP

Chandra McMahon, SVP & CISO, CVS Health

Gary Warzala, Leadership Partner - Security & Risk Management, Gartner

Deborah Wheeler, SVP & CISO, Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Sponsor Opportunities

As of press date, the CSO50 Conference & Awards is proud to have Chrome Enterprise (Platinum), IBM Security (Platinum), Interos (Gold), Checkmarx (Silver), Anjuna (Bronze), Bank of America (Bronze), Delphix (Bronze), and Netcraftsmen (Bronze) as sponsors for the event. IDC and CIO Executive Council are partners of the event. For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact us .

About the CSO50 Awards

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2022 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards .

About the CSO Hall of Fame

The CSO Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of information risk management and security. The CSO Hall of Fame inductees are selected by the editors of CSO and its advisors and executives. Because of the connected nature of today’s business environments, managing the operational risk of any single organization is of vital importance. The CSO Hall of Fame inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to the improvement of security across all organizations. The 2022 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards .

About the CSO50 Conference + Awards

The CSO50 Conference + Awards is the nation’s leading CSO thought leadership conference. The program of fast-moving, rapid-fire presentations delivered by top security leaders demonstrates how forward-thinking organizations are embracing today’s challenges and preparing for the future. Featuring the awards ceremonies for the CSO50 and CSO Hall of Fame award winners, it brings together the top security and information executives each year for unparalleled networking among a who’s who in the security industry. The 2022 conference will be in person at the scenic MGM National Harbor Hotel in National Harbor, MD on September 19-21, 2022. Registration is open to security and IT executives from organizations with 500 or more employees. Register today and reconnect with hundreds of peers and industry leaders who know what it takes to be today’s top security executive. Click here to register.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website ( CSOonline.com ), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

About Foundry, formerly IDG Communications, Inc.

Foundry has played a key role in every major milestone, announcement, and development in modern technology since 1964. Today, Foundry continues to lead the world by helping companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data. Our technology platforms of Triblio, Selling Simplified, KickFire and LeadSift are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. ( IDG ), the world’s leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company.

To learn more about Foundry, visit www.foundryco.com .

