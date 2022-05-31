Panther Labs Joins Cloud Security Alliance in the Latest Move to Solve the Challenges of Security Operations at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs, a cloud-native threat detection platform that solves the challenges of security operations at scale, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Panther is a cloud-native threat detection platform that transforms terabytes of raw logs per day into a structured security data lake to power real-time detection, swift incident response, and thorough investigations. With detection-as-code in Python and out-of-the-box integrations for dozens of critical log sources, Panther solves the challenges of security operations at scale.

"Our mission is to make security operations painless by eliminating the obstacles that prevent security practitioners from achieving their mission as defenders," said Jack Naglieri, founder and CEO, Panther Labs. "Through this partnership with the Cloud Security Alliance, we are excited to empower organizations with a refreshingly practical platform for threat detection and response that solves the challenges of security operations at scale."

"We're proud to welcome Panther Labs to our alliance as they are taking an active role in the cloud community through their cloud-native threat detection platform," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "We look forward to learning more about Panther's innovative approach to solving security operations at scale."

About Panther Labs

Panther Labs was founded by a team of veteran security practitioners who faced the challenges of security operations at scale and set out to build a platform to solve them. The result was Panther, a refreshingly practical platform for threat detection and response powered by a highly scalable security data lake and detection-as-code. Panther gives security teams the power to detect any breach, anywhere and is trusted by customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, Zapier, and more. Learn more at panther.com.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

