Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Celebrates Recent Federal Court Ruling on Delta-8 THC; Launches New Hemp Products

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that it applauds the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for deeming Delta-8 THC, a compound found in hemp, to be federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

In celebration of this announcement, Kannaway®, a cannabis industry leader for more than 12 years, continues to expand its line of hemp-derived products with a new Delta-8 Liquid and Delta-8 Gummies. Delta-8 THC is a naturally-occurring cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, and new studies show that it may provide users with a variety of unique wellness benefits.

The Ninth Circuit’s ruling is great news for the industry and Kannaway® because there has been significant consumer interest in this hemp compound in recent years, and analysts predict that Delta-8 THC products could become the fastest-growing segment of the "hemp-derived" products market. According to The Brightfield Group, social listening data shows online conversations about Delta-8 grew 163% from December 2020 to April 2021.

“The 2018 Farm Bill made it clear that hemp with a THC level of less than 0.3% is federally legal,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “As the creator of the world’s first cannabidiol-based product, we are proud of our accomplishments and the clarity that the Farm Bill provides. We applaud the Ninth Circuit for its decision which correctly applied the Farm Bill language to Delta-8. As a leader of innovation in the industry, allowing free access to all legal cannabinoids is something we celebrate, and we are excited about our new Delta-8 products.”

About Kannaway®



Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunities to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.



We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.



Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.



