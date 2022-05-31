Fox Soul Partners With Black Women Talk Tech for the 6th Annual 'Roadmap to Billions' Conference

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Black Women Talk Tech announces that FOX SOUL, the Black community's premiere free streaming platform, will serve as an official media partner for their 6th Annual Roadmap to Billions hybrid conference, taking place June 15-17 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York. The program aims to celebrate Black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the Black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national influencers. The conference event will be hybrid, offering virtual activations and livestream content for the online audience.

Black Women Talk Tech is a collective of Black women tech founders identifying, supporting, and encouraging Black women to build the next billion-dollar business. This is the largest tech gathering for Black women in the World. 2,000 founders will be in attendance for the only annual tech conference created exclusively by Black women tech founders for Black female and non-binary founders and allies. Black Women Talk Tech tapped the streaming platform as thought leaders and partners to configure a traditionally live event and transform it into a hybrid in-person and virtual experience, while still maintaining the integrity and intent of the conference.

"We're pleased to partner with an organization whose mission is to empower and educate Black women to reach their brilliance in the tech world and beyond," said James DuBose, general manager and head of programming at FOX Soul. "Everyone wants to have a voice, and we believe the culture is better served when those voices can be heard and appreciated beyond the privacy of our homes. This conference is just the beginning of what can come about when we work together to uplift the culture and community."

The conference is built from the perspective of women and the goal is to showcase the brilliance of Black women in tech, create a stage for their experiences, foster deep connections, and create real funding opportunities. Attendees will gain actionable insight and essential guidance to inspire and lead them on their entrepreneurial and professional journey through the tech landscape. There are four programming tracks this year: Culture + Marketing, Finance + Operations, Leadership, and Product + Technology, targeting founders and aspiring founders, investors and aspiring investors/fund managers, and professionals.

"We love the passion and vision that FOX Soul wants to bring to our conference," said Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, Co-Founder and CMO of Black Women Talk Tech. "Their mission has been clear since inception on celebrating and uplifting Black culture. Their partnership with the conference will help bring valuable resources to audiences who might otherwise never know the potential that exists for tech entrepreneurs."

The keynote speakers for the two-day hybrid event will be Jewel Burks, Tanya Van Court, and more to be announced.

Additional confirmed speakers include Carla Harris, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley; Dee Tuck, CTO at ARRAY; Janis Bowdler, Counselor for Racial Equity at the US Department of Treasury; Kelly Ifill, Founder and CEO at Guava; David Williams, Assistant Vice President- Automation at AT&T; and Kenneth Ebie, Executive Director & Chief Development Officer, Black Entrepreneurs NYC.

Activations this year include an Opening Night Pajama Jammy Jam, live crowdfunding, and an NFT + Crypto Corner. Tickets for this year's Roadmap to Billions conference are available at the following link: https://bit.ly/PPLAfox

To register for the conference, visit www.blackwomentalktech.com.

To learn more about Fox Soul, visit https://foxsoul.tv.

ABOUT FOX SOUL:

FOX SOUL is the Black community's premiere free streaming platform serving UNAPOLOGETICALLY BLACK, CONSUMABLE BY ALL entertainment around the clock to 44+ million viewers. With over 1,300 hours of live and interactive programming annually, we are home to some of the most iconic faces and voices of our culture: Cocktails with Queens hosted by Claudia Jordan, the award-winning FOX SOUL's Black Report, the black filmmaker showcase known as FOX SOUL's Screening Room hosted by Vivica A. Fox, The Book of Sean hosted by Dr. Sean McMillan, Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, TEA G-I-F and more. We share YOUR voice and YOUR Truth 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information on FOX SOUL, visit us on YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.

ABOUT BLACK WOMEN TALK TECH:

Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a collective of black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges black women startup owners face in the industry, but most importantly they understand the contribution of these innovators. The organization seeks to identify, support, and encourage black women to build the next billion-dollar business. BWTT has chapters in Atlanta, Georgia, New York City, and San Francisco. To learn more please visit www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow BWTT on social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Demetria@PressPassLA.com

Jennifer@PressPassLA.com

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment