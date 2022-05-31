PeaTos, The 100% Plant-Based “Junk” Snack without the Junk, Expands Retail Footprint Nationwide

Los Angeles, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 – Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk food snacks like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Today, PeaTos announced that its trajectory of explosive growth continues as the innovative snack brand expands its distribution with more than 2000 CVS Health and hundreds of H-E-B retail locations nationwide.

“Since PeaTos was first introduced in Kroger stores some three years ago, we have become one of the fastest growing snack brands in the nation,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “For decades, Frito-Lay brands like Cheetos and Funyuns have monopolized the snack aisle, leading consumers to believe that if it tastes good, then it must be bad for you. Today, we have significantly furthered the PeaTos mission of converting more snackers to our unique approach, one that makes good on the dream of delivering on all the flavor and fun of a true “junk” food snack experience but with better-for-you nutrition, using only plant-based ingredients.”

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company with more than 9900 retail locations nationwide including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. H-E-B, with sales of $28 billion, operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.

PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s Category Monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos is challenging PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that makes good on one promise: bridging the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition. PeaTos challenges the status-quo by replacing the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with less calories, fat, and sodium and nothing artificial and no dairy.

100% Plant-Based PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

New in 2022, PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is a 100% Plant Based vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks, but without the dairy. The plant-based snacks caught the attention of VegNews editors which gave PeaTos its “Best of” award at Expo West, the world’s largest trade show for natural living.

“Our entire VegNews team was blown away by the new 100% vegan offerings from PeaTos, most notably their cheese-flavored curls,” said associate editor Jocelyn Martinez. “The newest Crunchy Pizza Rings are our latest obsession!”

Four Amazing 100% Plant-Based Flavors, Two Crunchy Varieties

The all-new plant-based 2022 PeaTos line now includes four amazing flavors in two familiar forms: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heats meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven, craveable mix of tomato and cheese flavors. Try PeaTos in a choice of curls or rings and in single-serve, bulk, and variety multipacks.

About PeaTos®

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. The new line, which debuted in March 2022, uses proprietary technology to go 100% plant-based and still keep the full “junk food” experience. PeaTos is available at more than 6,700 retailers including Kroger stores nationwide, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B Texas and online at Peatos.com, SamsClub.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. PeaTos is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.

