Great Minds Think Alike: Grecu Capital Management To Join Evidence-Based Fiduciary Buckingham Strategic Wealth

St. Louis, MO – Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC (“Buckingham” or “Buckingham Strategic Wealth”) is excited to announce Grecu Capital Management (“Grecu”), a registered investment adviser located in Bend, Oregon, will join Buckingham.

Founded in 2002 by Jerrold (“Lex”) Grecu, CFP®, CFA®, the firm offers financial planning and wealth management services to business owners, executives and medical professionals. Like Buckingham, Grecu uses an evidence-based investment approach based on rigorous academic research. Grecu’s passion for financial planning has personal roots.

“After losing my parents early in life, I learned the tough lesson of what mismanagement of resources can do to a financial future,” said Lex Grecu, CFP®, CFA®, President of Grecu. “Because of that experience, my clients are my first priority and I am always looking for ways to enhance their experience. Buckingham shares this dedication and I am thrilled to be joining their team after many years of working together.”

“We can’t wait to officially welcome Lex to Buckingham,” said Adam Birenbaum, Buckingham CEO. “His passion and talent for helping clients shines in every move he makes. As a growing RIA, we are grateful to have Lex on our team, helping to expand our network of client-focused advisors. Lex is a natural fit to our culture of teamwork and collaboration and will be a great addition to our growing presence in the vibrant Bend community.”

Grecu will become part of Buckingham Strategic Wealth upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, Mr. Grecu will move into Buckingham’s existing office in Bend, which opened in January 2021 through Buckingham’s acquisition of Griffon Financial Planning, Inc.

About Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth is an SEC registered investment advisor providing an extensive range of fiduciary financial advisory services that support individuals, families, nonprofits and organizations. With a passion to progress, serve, and do the right thing for clients at all times, Buckingham Strategic Wealth helps to fulfill its clients’ financial dreams using the organization’s proprietary Design. Build. Protect.™ methodology and an array of evidence-driven investment and planning strategies.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Buckingham Strategic Wealth has 45 offices in 22 states. Buckingham Strategic Wealth has more than $22.63 billion in regulatory assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.BuckinghamStrategicWealth.com.

About Grecu Capital Management, LLC

After working for several large investment firms, Lex Grecu wanted to deliver a deeper, more personal levels of service to his clients. From this hope, Grecu Capital Management, Inc. was born. As President, Wealth Advisor, and Director of Investment Strategy, Lex creates personalized wealth plans, retirement strategies, financial legacies and more. For more information, visit https://www.grecucapital.com/.

