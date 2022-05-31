CDNA INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd Announces that CareDx, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) common stock between February 24, 2021 and May 5, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until July 22, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union #295 Pension Fund v. CareDx, Inc., No. 22-cv-03023. Pending in the Northern District of California, the CareDx class action lawsuit charges CareDx and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: CareDx is a diagnostics company that provides services and products to the organ transplant recipient community, offering diagnostic testing services, products, and digital healthcare software for transplant patients and care providers. During the Class Period, defendants emphasized to investors the success of CareDx’s RemoTraC service – a remote, home-based, blood-drawing service that CareDx launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – as part of the “winning formula.” Investors were told throughout the Class Period that the RemoTraC service was a massive success that gave CareDx the ability to “drive margins” for testing services

But as the CareDx class action lawsuit alleges, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) CareDx had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service; (ii) these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny; (iii) these practices rendered CareDx’s testing services revenue reported throughout the Class Period artificially inflated; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about CareDx’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased CareDx common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

