Artec 3D Opens New Office in Montenegro to Attract More Talent to Its Multinational Team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artec 3D, a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of professional 3D hardware and software , today announces the opening of a new European office located on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro , Bar, which will serve as a hub for marketing and research & development.

Artec 3D continues to grow, and in 2021 alone, its Luxembourg headquarters increased by more than 30% in terms of employee headcount. The new Montenegro office is an addition to the company’s current locations in the United States, Luxembourg, and China, as well as its network of global authorized resellers. With its new location in Southern Europe, Artec 3D is looking to expand its high-caliber teams with new specialists in programming, research & development, and marketing.

“As we look to the future of Artec 3D and our growing business, we’re excited to create a new hub in Montenegro with its warm weather and beautiful coastline,” said Artyom Yukhin, President and CEO of Artec 3D. “Especially as tech talent relocates across Europe, Montenegro offers many opportunities for Artec 3D to continue to expand. Software developers, mathematicians, computer vision and AI specialists, mechanical, electronic, and optical engineers, as well as many other professionals will be able to find an attractive living and working environment, joining a friendly, innovative team at the forefront of 3D technology.”

“Montenegro offers a favorable environment for private sector development and welcomes the presence of successful European tech companies such as Artec 3D,“ Aleksandar Damjanovic, Montenegrin Minister of Finance.

Artec 3D’s line of prestigious handheld 3D scanners and precise 3D scanning software is used widely across the globe in a variety of different industries. From assisting researchers on major archaeological projects to helping astronauts train for space travel to creating life-like limbs for amputees, Artec 3D is completely changing the way industries operate, making easier and faster working processes and creating new possibilities.

To learn more about Artec 3D, click here or visit https://www.artec3d.com/careers to see available positions.

About Artec 3D

Artec 3D is an international company, headquartered in Luxembourg, with offices in the United States (Santa Clara, California), China (Shanghai), and Montenegro (Bar). Artec 3D develops and produces innovative 3D solutions and products. Artec has a team of professional experts in the collection and processing of 3D surfaces, as well as biometric facial recognition. Artec 3D’s products and services can be used in many industries, such as engineering, inspection, medicine, media and design, entertainment, fashion, historic preservation, security technology, and many more.