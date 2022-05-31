Unaudited financial results of “Vilvi Group“ for the first three months of 2022

English Lithuanian

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group”, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, “Modest” AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, “Kelmės pienas” UAB, “Pieno logistika” AB and “Baltic Dairy Board” SIA, for the first three months of 2022 amounted to 50.4 million EUR – 59.4 % increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first three months of 2021 amounted to 31.7 million EUR).

The Group earned 3.0 MEUR net profit over the first three months of 2022 (2021 Q1 net loss was 197 TEUR).

