Dental Equipment Market to reach $12 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7 %. The rise in Geriatric Population and Medical Tourism to drive the Market

New York, United States, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental instruments are tools used to cure, examine, manipulate, and restore any oral-related diseases. Based on Product Type, the dental systems and parts segment held the largest share of almost 39.9% of the entire market in 2020. Moreover, on a regional basis, North America possessed the largest Dental Equipment Market share of around 38.2% in 2020 and is expected to rise with a steady CAGR during the forecasted period.







The segmentation analysis of the latest report published by Strategic Market Research on the Dental Equipment Market is as follows:

By Product

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment Dental Units Instrument Delivery Systems Dental Chairs Dental Handpieces Dental Light-curing Equipment Other Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment General Equipment CAD/CAM Systems Electrosurgical Systems Casting Machines Ceramic Furnaces Dental Lasers Soft-tissue Lasers Diode Lasers Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers Nd:YAG Lasers All-Tissue (Hard/Soft) Lasers Er:YAG Lasers Er,Cr:YSGG Lasers

Diagnostic Systems Extraoral Imaging Systems Panoramic Systems 3D CBCT Systems Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems Intraoral Imaging Systems Intraoral X-Ray Systems Intraoral Sensors Intraoral Photostimulable Phosphor Systems Intraoral Cameras

Dental Imaging Software



Based on End-User

· Hospitals and Clinics

· Dental Academic & Research Institutes

· Other End Users





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.7% 2030 Value Projection 12 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 5.7 billion Historical Data for 2015 - 2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies DENTSPLY Sirona,Planmeca Group,Envista Holdings,A-dec Inc,J. MORITA CORP,GC Corporation,Midmark Corporation,b&d dental equipment liquidators,Straumann Holdings AG ,3M Company,BIOLASE, Inc,3Shape A/S,BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg ,Ultradent Products, Inc,Nakanishi Inc. Leading SegmentBased on Product Type Dental systems Leading Region North America Segments covered Based on Product Type, Based on End-User, and Based on Regions Growth Drivers



The rise in Geriatric Population, Medical Tourism Multiple Government Initiatives





The Market for Global Dental Equipment is predicted to reach an overall value of USD 12 billion by 2030 from USD 5.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7 percent during the forecasted period. The rise in dental disorders due to aging, smoking, and poor oral hygiene creates a significant demand for dental equipment devices, thereby enhancing the market growth. As per the March 2020 update by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.5 billion people are severely affected by oral and gum diseases worldwide, resulting in tooth loss. It is one of the most common diseases, affecting around 10% of the global population. Hence, the rising cases of oral and gum disease are prevised to boost dental care needs and enhance market growth throughout the forecasted period.





By Product Type, the Dental systems and parts segment held the largest share of the total Dental Equipment market.

Based on Product Type, the entire dental equipment market is segregated into dental diagnostic and surgical equipment, Dental Lasers, Dental equipment & consumables / dental equipment and supplies, Systems & Parts, Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Dental Operatory & Treatment Center Equipment. Among all these segments, the dental systems and parts segment held the largest share of almost 39.9% of the entire market in 2020. Factors like the rise in the development of new devices with technological advancements, an increasing number of dental visits, and rigorous R&D investments are fostering this segment growth. According to a research survey published by delta dental institute, 58 percent of surveyed people reported that they visited the dentist at least once a year.





By End-User, hospitals and clinics dominated the entire Dental Equipment Market.

By End Users, the hospitals and clinics possessed the largest portion of the total market share in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate globally. The growth is mainly due to the improved access to advanced and digitally modified equipment and an increase in the clinics & hospitals with dental departments, which are all augmenting the overall growth of this market segment.





North America held the maximum proportion of the Dental Equipment share.

On a regional basis, North America possessed the largest Dental Equipment Market share of around 38.2% in 2020 and is expected to rise with a steady CAGR during the forecasted period. It is primarily due to the surge in the geriatric population, well-established reimbursement policies, strong medical infrastructure, a rise in the number of dental manufacturers, and advancements in preventive and restorative dental treatments. According to the American Dental Association, 85 percent of people in the United States consider oral health an essential aspect of overall care. On the other hand, Europe was considered the fastest growing market in 2020.





The major players that are covered in the Global Dental Equipment Market report are:

· DENTSPLY Sirona

· Planmeca Group

· Envista Holdings

· A-dec Inc.

· J. MORITA CORP.

· GC Corporation

· Midmark Corporation

· b&d dental equipment liquidators

· Straumann Holdings AG

· 3M Company

· BIOLASE, Inc.

· 3Shape A/S

· BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg

· Ultradent Products, Inc.

· Nakanishi Inc.





Global Dental Equipment Market: Recent Developments

· Western Dental & Orthodontics joined hands with the Straumann Group in May 2021 to develop a strategic initiative to expand access to Dental Implants. It will assist Western Dental & Orthodontics in providing high-quality dental implants, crowns, and abutments under the Neodent brand for 333 Western Dental and affiliated offices.

· On 8th May 2021, a leading dental support organization, North American Dental Group (NADG), and the chief manufacturer of dental products and technology in the world, Dentsply Sirona, officially announced that they would expand their partnership under a new agreement that will allow the NADG-supported dentists greater access to imaging and scanning solutions, thereby augmenting the patient treatment options.

· In April 2020, the Planmeca group introduced PlanmecaProScanner 2.0, an imaging plate scanner used for fast and intraoral imaging. It is mostly used with the help of Intraoral Cameras, which is maintenance-free, durable, and support daily tasks at a dental clinic. The scanner generally uses RFID technology for identification and fast scanning purpose.





