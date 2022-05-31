Chlorinated Polyethylene Market to Reach US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chlorinated polyethylene market is predicted to witness a moderate growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast years of 2022 to 2032. The net worth of the global chlorinated polyethylene market share is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Billion by the year 2032, increasing from US$ 620.2 Million in the year 2021.



Chlorinated polyethylene or CPE is a material made by exchanging hydrogen atoms for chlorine atoms in high-density polyethylene or HDPE polymers generally available in white powder. Chlorinated polyethylene elastomer has improved durability and whiteness. It is suitable for a wide range of applications in plastics and rubbers, making it an excellent choice for different types of end products.

The replacement of wood and steel with plastics in the construction of doors and windows is driving the demand for chlorinated polyethylene. The sales of chlorinated polyethylene have boomed as a result of the introduction of PVC plastic profiles for doors and windows in rapidly expanding urban areas.

Depending on the application, the chlorinated polyethylene polymer's chlorine concentration ranges from 35 to 75 percent. As a result, the demand for polymers to mix with PVC for robust, flexible, and stiff applications continuously increases in the global market.

Chlorinated polyethylene CPE 135A has various positive properties, including high tensile strength, filler acceptance, low-temperature performance, flame resistance, and others, making it suitable for manufacturing industrial adhesives and impact modifiers, and magnetics.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14842

Key Takeaways

The global chlorinated polyethylene growth estimated in absolute Dollars is figured out to be around US$ 669 Million during the projected analysis period of 2022 to 2032.

On the basis of product type, CPE 135A is the top selling segment by the chlorinated polyethylene market players that is predicted to be improving at a rate of 7% over the forecast years.

Among the various applications of chlorinated polyethylene , impact modifier is the highest grossing segment with an overall CAGR of 6.4% predicted for the forecasted time frame.

impact modifier is the highest grossing segment with an overall CAGR of 6.4% predicted for the forecasted time frame. United States is the dominating country in terms of contribution to the chlorinated polyethylene market size which is calculated to be around US$ 243.5 Million in the year 2022.

Asia Pacific region is the most promising regional market for chlorinated polyethylene that is expanding rapidly with China leading with total contribution of US$ 50.3 Million in current year of 2022.





Competitive Landscape

Name of some of the chloromethane market key players includes Weifang Yaxing Chemicals Co. Ltd, Novista Group Co. Ltd, Showa Denko K. K., Aurora Plastics, LLC, Shandong Xuye New Materials, Shandong Xiangsheng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Keli Chemical Co. Ltd, Civo Industry Company Ltd., and DuPont among others.

Recent Developments in Chlorinated Polyethylene Market

In October 2017, Aurora Plastics, LLC, which is a pioneer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds, purchased the compounder division of Lunenburg S&E Specialty Polymers based in Massachusetts of USA. After this purchase, Aurora Plastics, LLC is projected to gain access of rigid PVC powders and flexible PVC pellets, as well as chlorinated polyethylene (CPE) and other unique compounding capabilities and technologies, through the company's consolidated entity.

In June 2018, PolyOne announced the release of its FireCon-branded chlorinated polyethylene material. It is anticipated to improve the company’s profile by getting used in the jacketing of cable and wire applications for increased weather resistance.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14842

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

Toc Continued…

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14842

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Oxygen Market: The growth of industries such as agriculture, automobiles, beverages, chemicals, construction equipment, food, glass, medicine, ship building, space explorations, steel manufacture etc. require stable oxygen for processes; which is increasing the demand for oxygen production throughout the world.

Fine Chemicals Market: Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the fine chemicals market, owing to the rising global demand for and consumption of various medical drugs and pharmaceutical fine chemicals.

Hydrated Lime Market: Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global hydrated lime market include Graymont Limited, Lhoist, SIBELCO, NIKI Chemical industries, McGean-Rohco Inc., KIMTAS, CARMEUSE, Boral Limited, Omya Australia Pty Ltd. and United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., among others.

Electric Vehicle Plastics Market: Increasing demand for electric vehicles owing to growing environmental awareness supported by innovation, government, and investments made by OEMs, has resulted in a technological revolution in the global automobile industry.

Advanced Ceramics Market: The demand for advanced ceramics remains significant in healthcare and medical equipment industries, while transportation, chemical, and defense & military are becoming significantly important end-use industries in the advanced ceramics market.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chlorinated-polyethylene-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs