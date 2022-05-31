Ylang Ylang Extract Market to Reach US$ 69.1 Mn by 2032, Says TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing usage of ylang ylang extracts as a range of essential oil for cosmetics and personal care products notably in perfumes has steered revenue generation for companies in the ylang ylang extract market. The popularity of this as an aromatic compound has bolstered the sales revenues over the past several years. The global ylang ylang extract market is forecast to reach value of US$ 69.1 Mn in 2032.



Growing trend of plant-based ingredients is enriching the future market outlook for ylang ylang extract. Proved and purported health benefits of ylang ylang extracts has spurred the uptake of products in the food & beverages industry, as an in-depth ylang ylang extract market demand analysis found. Increased inclination toward meat and dairy alternatives has also boosted the market prospects.

Growing proclivity of population globally toward herbal treatment of a range of diseases has unlocked massive avenues for key players in ylang ylang extract market. A spate of studies have found that ylang ylang extracts having great therapeutic benefits in the management of stomach distress, rheumatism, gout, and headache. Additionally, a slew of studies have found the products helpful in reducing anxiety and alleviating other conditions such as anxiety.

Key Findings of Ylang Ylang Extract Market Study

Widespread Utilization in Cosmetics and in Aromatherapy Underpins Enormous Revenue Possibilities : A wide range of essential oils made of ylang ylang extract has been massively utilized in range of personal care and cosmetic products. Rise in consumer spending on such cosmetic products globally has fueled the growth of the ylang ylang extract market. Furthermore, rise in use of the extracts in aromatherapy has generated substantial profitable opportunities for market players to capitalize on.





Ylang Ylang Extract Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

East Asia and South Asia have been some of the prominent consumers of products in the global ylang ylang extract market. The TMR study projected the opportunities in the South Asia and East Asia to advance at 6.1% and 7.1%, respectively, during the forecast period of 2022–2032.

Numerous developing economies including China, India, and South Africa have contributed sizable revenue streams. Rise in adoption of customized floral extracts in personal care industry and use of extracts as a natural flavor additive have propelled the revenue growth of the overall ylang ylang extract market.

Ylang Ylang Extract Market: Key Drivers

Growing awareness about the role of herbal treatments and plant-based ingredients for the therapeutic benefits is a key underpinning for the evolution of the ylang ylang extract market





Increasing proclivity of plant-based flavoring substances in food products and inclination toward cosmetic products that contain preservative-free ingredients are bolstering the revenue streams for players in the ylang ylang extract market



Ylang Ylang Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players are AG Industries, VedaOils, HERBO NUTRA, Firmenich SA, Banyan Botanicals, Norex Flavours Private Limited, Robertet, HDDES Group, BOS Natural Flavors (P) Limited., and Falcon Essential Oils.

Ylang Ylang Extract Market: Segmentation

By Nature Organic Conventional

By Extraction Method Solvent Extraction SCFE

By End Use Food & Beverage Industry Cosmetic & Personal Care Aromatherapy Retail / Household

By Distribution Channel Business to Business Business to Consumer Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail





Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle east & Africa



