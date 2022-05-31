Nullafi Announces New Products, People, and Patents to Ensure End Users See Only the Data They Need to See

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nullafi, a fast-growing provider of data security software, today announced the general availability of Nullafi Shield, an agentless, Zero Trust data security solution that sits between applications and endpoints, tying in with existing network technology in order to redact data across applications. Nullafi intelligently recognizes and obfuscates sensitive data in transit before it gets to the user's device, no matter where it originates, what field it's in, or how it's labeled.

Nullafi was co-founded by Robert Yoskowitz, CEO, and Elder Santos, CTO. Cameron Smith, formerly of Gigamon, has joined as VP of Product, and Walter Specht has joined as VP of Channel Sales.

The company is supported by a world-class board of advisors, including Chase Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, Ericom; Simon Moffatt, Founder and Analyst, The Cyber Hut; Jason Stutt, SVP Global Sales, Virsec; Steven Hua, VP of Marketing, BetterCloud; and Becca Chambers, Senior Vice President Global Brand and Communications, Corel.

"The sudden shift to remote work and the unprecedented increase in the number of business applications used daily has created unfettered and unmanaged access to sensitive data in plain text. Simply put, companies have completely lost control over who can see what data, and where — it's a mess. If you can't answer the basic question of who is allowed to see what types of data while they're doing their jobs, regardless of the applications they are using, that's a big problem," said Robert Yoskowitz, Co-founder and CEO of Nullafi. "It's the problem we built our solution to address in a new way. We wanted to bring a solution to market that was agnostic for applications, data sources, and data types. A solution that could protect employee and third-party access and could be set up and maintained quickly and easily. I couldn't be prouder of the incredible innovations that the Nullafi team has created to accomplish this goal."

Because Nullafi Shield operates at the network level, it can work with any application, any data, anytime, anywhere, with no application integrations or endpoint deployments needed. With less than a 15-minute setup, customers can detect and redact sensitive data to solve data privacy, security, and access challenges. And because the software runs in clients' own environments, there's no need to worry about latency, third-party data risk, or downtime.

In recognition of its innovation, Nullafi has been awarded eight patents from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). These include inventions for desensitizing dynamic data, methods of continuously monitoring data integrity, as well as inventions that cover containing and nullifying the impact of data loss events.

"No vendor had an intelligent, Zero Trust approach to the problem of data security until I saw Nullafi," said Chase Cunningham, a former Forrester Research analyst who is an advisor to Nullafi and Chief Strategy Officer of Ericom. "Cybersecurity is ultimately about data protection. Data is what hackers steal; it's what brings down companies. Nullafi offers the approach to the problem, removing the risk from data compromises across the kill chain."

If you'd like to protect sensitive data within any application so that your users see only the data they need to see and give your organization unprecedented control over data access, please request a Nullafi demo today.

About Nullafi

Nullafi is a fast-growing provider of data security software that helps customers quickly, easily, and comprehensively detect and redact sensitive data, automate policy enforcement, and eliminate risks such as data leakage, inadvertent access, and improper downloading — all while allowing business to continue without interruption. With Nullafi, users see only the data they need to see, giving organizations unprecedented control. The company serves primarily mid-market companies, technology resellers, and application developers in North America and is privately funded by angel investors. With rave reviews from analysts, multiple patents granted, and key partnerships already established, Nullafi is well-positioned to transform data security as we know it. For more information, visit www.nullafi.com.

