Digital Asset Liquidity Innovator Tritum raises Seed Round

Toronto, Canada, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Tritum Inc, is pleased to reveal closing its $1.1M seed round financing in early 2022, by a consortium of investors including Blue Node Capital, Nabais Capital, and Loopring, the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution project, and a number of private investors.



Tritum, now a team of more than 10 individuals, was founded by a group of global leaders of electronic market making and exchanges with decades of accumulated experience including Nasdaq, TMX, banks, and HFTs, bringing their talent and experience to building high performance, top performing solutions for digital asset markets.



Tritum’s current operating businesses are Blocktane, a global crypto exchange with a substantial presence including fiat onramps in Brazil, and Vesi, a high frequency proprietary trader and liquidity provider.

Tritum will continue to expand the throughput and size of each of its existing operating businesses and is expanding its presence into data, insights, and trading product issuance based on Tritum’s own indices and strategies.

Blocktane, has over 250,000 users, having grown explosively since the launch of Blocktanium (BKT), its platform token in June 2021. Blocktane is focused on growing its volumes and user base through a soon to be launched liquidity mining program rewarding traders on Blocktane through a long term BKT rewards pool.

Blocktane also recently launched integration with Layerswap to enable direct withdrawals from Blocktane to Loopring and other Ethereum Layer two scaling networks.

Vesi has connectivity to over 30 exchanges and is specialized in market making on order book driven CEX and DEX exchanges, including contracted market making for exchanges and issuers seeking competitive liquidity.

Tritum strives to be a leader in secure, reliable platforms capable of meeting any regulatory or market standards. As a result, Blocktane was the first exchange catering to Brazil which included segregated 3rd party custody with insurance for hot and cold wallet client asset storage.

Tritum will be announcing several exciting initiatives over the course of 2022 through Blocktane, Vesi, including products in credit and custody, web3 data, and complex derivatives.

https://tritum.digital

