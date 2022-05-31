Forma to Sponsor SHRM22 Annual Conference June 12-15

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forma, the life benefits platform, today announced the company will be a participating sponsor for the SHRM22 Annual Conference , the world’s largest convening event of HR professionals. The conference will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually, from Sunday, June 12, to Wednesday, June 15, 2022. This year’s conference theme is “Cause the Effect,” and focuses on how HR leaders are tackling the most pressing issues in the workplace, such as diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace culture, talent acquisition and retention.

Forma will sponsor the event as an exhibitor with a booth located at 2160 in the exhibit hall, where the team will discuss the power of flexible benefits programs with conference participants. The Forma team will be hosting live demos and offering free benefit program assessments. The team will also host a raffle for booth visitors and anyone that engages with the Forma team during the conference. Participants will have a chance to win a premium cycling bike and take home complimentary gifts.

What: Forma will be a sponsor at the SHRM22 Annual Conference. The company will host a booth located at 2160 in the exhibit hall during the conference. To register for the conference, vist SHRM.org .

When: Forma will host an exposition booth from Sunday, June 12, to Tuesday, June 14.

Who: Forma is the life benefits platform that makes it easy to design and scale flexible benefits programs, whether your workforce is onsite, remote, or global. The platform streamlines human resources information system (HRIS) integration, payroll reporting, tax compliance, and financial operations while securing data and protecting privacy. Defined contributions and spending guidelines are configured to make activation and access to pre-funded subsidies in benefits spending accounts fast and easy. Employees can discover and shop in Forma's curated marketplace, use their benefits spending account on the go, or simply file a claim — all in one fast and easy-to-use platform available on web and mobile devices. This means avoiding complex single-solution procurement, administration, and fulfillment, instead giving employees the tools to discover, select, and engage with flexible benefits programs.

About Forma

Forma (formerly Twic) is a life benefits platform that enables modern companies to design and scale flexible, global benefits programs with options that fit employee’s lives, from health and wellbeing to lifestyle – and beyond. Founded in 2017 by Jason Fan, chief executive officer, and Max Hsieh, chief technology officer, the company works with hundreds of industry-leading customers, including Twitch, Stripe, Zoom, Lululemon, Palo Alto Networks and Square, to revolutionize their HR programs. With support from investors like Ribbit Capital, Emergence Capital, Stripe, Upside Partnership, Designer Fund, and AngelPad, Forma is building the future of flexible benefits. For more information, visit joinforma.com .



Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for Forma

forma@bocacommunications.com