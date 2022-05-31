UpCity Survey Results: 26% of respondents note that the minimum cost of mobile app development ranges from $5,001 to $10,000

CHICAGO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey that reviews perspectives from software developers to provide insight into the true cost of developing a mobile app and what the entire process entails.



The 2022 Costs of Developing a Mobile App Survey gathers insight from 300 software professionals throughout the United States to learn more about the app development process such as the discovery phase, design stage, features, testing, and more.

Statistical highlights include:

50% of development companies require a discovery phase before they proceed with a mobile app development project.

29% of companies noted that the app development discovery phase costs $10,001-$15,000.

43% of development companies also require a minimum project size to move forward.

Before development companies build an app, 21% of them have a design stage that costs approximately $10,001-$15,000 on average.

51% of respondents noted that their development company builds hybrid apps most often, compared to native apps and web apps.



Joe Banks, SVP of Engineering at UpCity, says it’s not surprising, given how the need for mobile engagement has skyrocketed since COVID-19.

“COVID-19 forced a lot of consumer behaviors to change, and as a result, organizations need to shift to meet their customers online and provide that high-quality mobile engagement,” Banks said. “To get ahead of the competition, many brands have embraced mobile app solutions to expand the reach of their products or services and remain accessible to their customers.

“Since budget can be an issue, it’s important to educate your customers on the reasons for the costs of your services so they can better understand the value your development services bring,” Banks continued. “App development is a great way to support your brand awareness and drive sales, so it’s important for organizations to look into this kind of service to stay competitive.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists, and many more—2 million businesses (and counting) have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.

For interview requests or other inquiries, please contact UpCity SVP of Engineering Joe Banks at joe@upcity.com.

UpCity

180 North LaSalle Street, Suite 2100,

Chicago, IL 60601

312-445-9615