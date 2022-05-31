WITT O’BRIEN’S SIGNS MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR ALL-HAZARDS DISASTER DEBRIS ASSESSMENT AND MONITORING

HOUSTON and LONDON and SINGAPORE, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC announced today it has signed a two-year Master Services Agreement (”MSA”) with California’s Department of General Services for disaster debris and hazard tree removal assessment and monitoring. The contract, awarded via competitive procurement, includes a three-year renewal option.



This MSA can be activated by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (“CalOES”) and the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (“CalRecycle”) for emergency and non-emergency disasters. State and local governmental agencies, including universities and educational systems can also leverage this contract vehicle following a disaster event.

“We are proud to partner with the State of California,” says Scott Stoermer, managing director of Witt O’Brien’s Response Operations practice. “Disasters are occurring with increasing frequency, severity, and cost. Our ability to deploy specialist teams to affected locations on an expedited basis is critically important to restore communities’ way of life and begin the process of recovery. We look forward to expanding on our decades of experience building resilience across California and nationwide.”

The scope of work includes comprehensive assessment and monitoring of all-hazard disaster debris removal operations. Witt O’Brien’s specialized and purpose-built team is experienced in environmental, engineering, endangered species, historic preservation, and cultural sensitivities as well as the regulations and permitting processes involved. It also includes national leaders, trainers, and policy experts in private property debris removal, federal and state agency coordination, and documentation support.

