Worldsource Wealth Management launches Conquest Planning’s intuitive financial planning solution

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldsource Wealth Management Inc. (Worldsource), a subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian), announced today that it has launched Conquest Planning’s (Conquest) industry-leading financial planning solution. In December 2021, Guardian entered a partnership with Conquest to offer the AI-powered technology to its entire Wealth Management segment. This is the first phase of the launch, which will continue through 2022.



73 per cent1 of Canadians who receive financial advice say they feel more hopeful about their financial future. Conquest Planning’s flexible, data-driven technology helps advisors fulfil that need by enhancing their ability to deliver highly customized plans that speak to their clients’ holistic financial wellness.

“Leveraging this innovative tool is one more way we’re empowering advisors to work more effectively with clients to find the best strategy to meet their financial goals,” said Doce Tomic, President and Chairman, Worldsource. “We believe in the value this platform brings, and are proud to offer it as a dealer and to be the first Managing General Agency (MGA) to sign a partnership agreement with Conquest.”

Conquest’s digital assistant, dubbed SAM (strategic advice manager), lets advisors use data to create and prioritize strategies in real time with their clients, deepening the collaborative relationship and enhancing financial literacy.

“The advice delivery landscape in financial services is evolving across the globe. Advisors are expecting tools and platforms to make their jobs easier and more efficient, and clients are expecting higher levels of personalization,” said Mark Evans, CEO of Conquest Planning. “It’s exciting to partner with innovative firms looking to chart the path forward, and we are delighted about our partnership with Worldsource.”

The software simplifies and streamlines the advice process, enabling advisors to build better financial plans—faster. It uses AI and an open API to create custom solutions for clients, empowering them to create personalized plans faster and more efficiently than ever before. This lets the advisor spend less time planning and more time advising their clients.

“Innovation is the future of the financial industry,” said Mr. Tomic. “This is just one of the opportunities we’ve been excited to roll out as part of a larger strategy to support our advisors and their clients. As wealth management continues to evolve quickly, we’re proud to lead the way by partnering with forward-thinking partners like Conquest.”

About Worldsource Securities Inc.

Worldsource Wealth Management Inc. (WWM) is a fully integrated wealth management company focused on building financial prosperity, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. It is comprised of: Worldsource Financial Management Inc. (WFM), an independent mutual fund dealer regulated by the Mutual Funds Dealer Association of Canada (MFDA); Worldsource Securities Inc. (WSI), a full-service investment dealer and a Member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and CIPF (Canadian Investor Protection Fund); and IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. (IDC WIN), one of Canada’s largest life insurance managing general agencies.

For more information about Worldsource Wealth Management, please visit: worldsourcewealth.com.

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is Canada’s leading financial planning software company with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The company is built on the foundational belief that every single person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage the intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed hyper-customized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of FinTech veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space.

1 FP Canada, https://fpcanada.ca/images/default-source/fptoolkit/2021-financial-stress-index-infographic.png?sfvrsn=ec0eb8d5_0