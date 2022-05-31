Evening Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (V-IOP) Now Available for North Carolina Residents

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey"), nationally recognized for mental health and eating disorder treatment, is excited to announce the launch of its newest virtual outpatient program. Developed to meet the growing demand for clinically excellent care throughout the state of North Carolina, Pasadena Villa Outpatient's evening virtual intensive outpatient program (V-IOP) is an eight-week dialectical behavior therapy (DBT)-informed program offered in the evenings for North Carolina residents.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI):

More than 1.46 million adults in North Carolina have a mental health condition — more than 3x the population of Raleigh.

More than 2.6 million people in North Carolina live in a community that doesn't have enough mental health professionals.

Demonstrating that telehealth is here to stay, 96% of psychologists said that the use of telehealth during the pandemic proved its effectiveness as a therapeutic tool, with 93% intending to continue offering telehealth as an option after the pandemic.

The evening V-IOP addresses a prevalent need by providing easily accessible outpatient services for those that cannot attend treatment during the day or for those currently working, in school or unable to travel to a physical treatment facility. With the right programming and a strong clinical team, online therapy for mental health disorders is proven to be an equally effective alternative to in-person treatment.

"Our North Carolina outpatient locations have been offering virtual intensive outpatient programming for a number of years and have seen firsthand how effective it can be in treating mental health conditions," said Richard Clark, CEO at Odyssey. "Distance and time-of-day obstacles prevent many from receiving needed treatment and we're proud to continue to invest in ways that overcome those barriers so we can serve a greater percentage of those in need of quality care."

To meet this demand, the evening V-IOP is supported by clinicians and leaders based in locations throughout North Carolina, including Charlotte, Raleigh, and Greensboro, who have strong histories of helping individuals progress on their recovery journeys. The program is eight weeks and is offered virtually in the evenings for adults (ages 18+) of all genders.

As part of the Pasadena Villa Outpatient continuum of care, the clinical team develops sustained, individualized recovery plans that incorporate proven, evidence-based therapies. The team partners with each client along with their families and clinical partners to provide a convenient and integrative treatment plan.

To learn more about the new evening virtual intensive outpatient program, visit the North Carolina evening V-IOP web page.

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within its Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 300 total beds.

