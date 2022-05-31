Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre Groundbreaking for Year-Round Tennis Court Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|Tennis Canada, Rogers Communications and the Osten & Victor Tennis Centre (ATC) would like to invite you to attend the groundbreaking of an important project, which will provide the local community in Calgary with more year-round access to tennis.
|WHO:
|Speakers will include:
| • Ron Ghitter, Chair, Board of Directors Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre
• Michael Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Canada
• Robin Emin, Director, Enterprise and Commercial
• Sheila Taylor, CEO, Parks Foundation of Calgary
• Kourtney Penner, Ward 11 Councillor, City of Calgary
• Rick McIver, Minister of Municipal Affairs – Province of Alberta
• Stephanie Kusie, MP, Calgary Midnapore
|WHEN:
|Friday, June 3, 2022
|11:45 a.m. MST– check-in
12:00. p.m. MST – Press event begins
1 p.m. MST – Press event concludes
|WHERE:
|The Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre
|Location:
295 90 Ave SE, Calgary, AB
|PARKING INFORMATION
Limited parking available in the ATC parking lot, street parking is also available.
|RSVP:
|Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12 p.m. (MST) on Thursday, June 2.
Media Contact & RSVP to:
Nicole Tuncay
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
ntuncay@brooklinepr.com
403-390-9488