Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre Groundbreaking for Year-Round Tennis Court Facility

Osten & Victor Tennis Centre

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:Tennis Canada, Rogers Communications and the Osten & Victor Tennis Centre (ATC) would like to invite you to attend the groundbreaking of an important project, which will provide the local community in Calgary with more year-round access to tennis.
  
WHO: Speakers will include:
  •  Ron Ghitter, Chair, Board of Directors Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre

•  Michael Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Canada

•  Robin Emin, Director, Enterprise and Commercial

•  Sheila Taylor, CEO, Parks Foundation of Calgary

•  Kourtney Penner, Ward 11 Councillor, City of Calgary

•  Rick McIver, Minister of Municipal Affairs – Province of Alberta

•  Stephanie Kusie, MP, Calgary Midnapore
  
WHEN:Friday, June 3, 2022
 11:45 a.m. MST– check-in
12:00. p.m. MST – Press event begins
1 p.m. MST – Press event concludes
  
WHERE:The Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre
 Location:
295 90 Ave SE, Calgary, AB
  
 PARKING INFORMATION
Limited parking available in the ATC parking lot, street parking is also available.
  
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12 p.m. (MST) on Thursday, June 2.
  

Media Contact & RSVP to:
Nicole Tuncay
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
ntuncay@brooklinepr.com
403-390-9488

 