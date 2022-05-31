Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre Groundbreaking for Year-Round Tennis Court Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Tennis Canada, Rogers Communications and the Osten & Victor Tennis Centre (ATC) would like to invite you to attend the groundbreaking of an important project, which will provide the local community in Calgary with more year-round access to tennis.

WHO: Speakers will include:

• Ron Ghitter, Chair, Board of Directors Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre



• Michael Downey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Canada



• Robin Emin, Director, Enterprise and Commercial



• Sheila Taylor, CEO, Parks Foundation of Calgary



• Kourtney Penner, Ward 11 Councillor, City of Calgary



• Rick McIver, Minister of Municipal Affairs – Province of Alberta



• Stephanie Kusie, MP, Calgary Midnapore

WHEN: Friday, June 3, 2022

11:45 a.m. MST– check-in

12:00. p.m. MST – Press event begins

1 p.m. MST – Press event concludes

WHERE: The Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre

Location:

295 90 Ave SE, Calgary, AB



PARKING INFORMATION

Limited parking available in the ATC parking lot, street parking is also available.