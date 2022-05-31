RFID Kanban Systems Market is Extrapolated to Reach a Value of US$ 8.4 Billion by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFID Kanban System market size is expected to reach US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022 registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 8.4 Billion. The mobility offered by RFID technology has long been a major selling point in the market. The benefits will grow dramatically in the future as cloud-based data storage becomes an integral part of RFID systems.



As data is stored in the cloud, it can be accessed in real time to improve stock accuracy, replenishment, and product availability. Cloud services can improve productivity and accuracy throughout the entire supply chain, making warehouse employees, IT experts, and other critical members of business more efficient.

Industry leaders will continue to develop new ways to take advantage of RFID Kanban system features beyond materials and technology. These systems will become increasingly valued as more than just tags, providing integrated solutions encompassing a wide range of applications and platforms.

Key Takeaways:

● Growing demand for restocking of products the demand for RFID box segment to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period

● The U.S. market is expected to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% by the forecast period.

● Growing demand for automation businesses in China are expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022-2032.

● Multi-Bin RFID Kanban Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

● A growing demand for inventory management of drugs in Japan is projected to drive market growth at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

“Supply chain and inventory management using cutting-edge technology and AI will pave the way to a better future for prominent RFID kanban systems manufacturers, leading to enhanced market growth," remarks an analyst at FMI.

Continuous R&D initiatives and new product development, growing cases of stock-outs, over inventory, clerical errors, and growing demand for real-time asset and inventory tracking are expected to significantly boost demand over the next six years. Furthermore, the cost incurred due to medication expiration coupled with increasing demand for FIFO system and implementation of lean inventory management is anticipated to increase market growth at a rapid pace. Kanban system works on the traditional Japanese kanban system which literally means signboard which is a scheduling system for lean just in time production.

In RFID kanban system colored cards are replaced with RFID tags which automatically send a signal with the help of software, which is integrated with the hospital information system to purchase department regarding inventory replenishment. Moreover, it has been estimated that RFID kanban systems can reduce inventory levels by nearly 33% and eliminate the risk of stock-outs. Healthcare facilities have installed RFID Kanban systems in order to provide efficient and proper patient care. For instance, healthcare organizations have installed Stockbox and RFID Tagging to improve patient outcomes by enabling hospitals and other medical facilities to keep the right quantities of medications and pharmaceutical products in stock.

Key Segments Covered In The RFID Kanban Systems Market Report

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Type:

Single Bin RFID Kanban Systems

Multi-Bin RFID Kanban Systems

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Component:

RFID Kanban Systems Box

RFID Kanban Systems Base

RFID Kanban Systems Shelf/Cabinet

RFID Kanban Systems Electronic Shelf Displays

Other RFID Kanban System Components





RFID Kanban Systems Market by Application:

RFID Kanban Systems for Supply Chain Inventory Management

RFID Kanban Systems for Equipment Identification

RFID Kanban Systems for Track and Trace Solutions

RFID Kanban Systems for Other Applications

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Data Center Type:

RFID Kanban Systems for Enterprise Data Centers

RFID Kanban Systems for Managed Data Centers

RFID Kanban Systems for Colocation Data Centers

RFID Kanban Systems for Cloud and Edge Data Centers

RFID Kanban Systems Market by Vertical:

RFID Kanban Systems for BFSI

RFID Kanban Systems for Government and Public Sector

RFID Kanban Systems for IT and ITeS

RFID Kanban Systems for Manufacturing

RFID Kanban Systems for Healthcare and Life Science

RFID Kanban Systems for Telecommunications

RFID Kanban Systems: Competitive Landscape

New technologies and increasing technological innovations in the market will benefit manufacturers. Strategic partnerships can allow a company to expand its operational capabilities. Business expansion can be made smarter and more dynamic to reduce security breaches and power outages.

● In December 2021, InvoTech Systems, Inc., a leader in trusted identity solutions, was acquired by HID Global, a worldwide provider of trusted identity solutions. As a result of the acquisition, HID Global's RFID portfolio grows even further to provide a comprehensive range of advanced textile inventory management solutions for uniforms, linens, and laundry operations.

● In April 2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill is going to test radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology in nearly 200 of their restaurants and distribution center in Chicago. This test has been developed in collaboration with the RFID Lab at Auburn University. In order to enhance inventory and traceability, the company plans to utilize the technology. With this new technology, Chipotle will be able to respond quickly to concerns about food safety and quality.

