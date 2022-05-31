Invalda INVL signed employee stock option contracts

English Lithuanian

Invalda INVL has signed option contracts with employees of companies in which Invalda INVL owns 50 per cent or more of the shares regarding 40,862 ordinary registered shares of Invalda INVL, in accordance with the rules for Granting Equity Incentives and in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2022. In 2025, in accordance with the procedures and conditions set out in the option contracts, employees may exercise the right to acquire the above number of Invalda INVL registered ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 by paying EUR 1 (one) for each share acquired.

In total, since 2016, together with the agreements signed this year, employees have signed share option contracts for 686,924 units of Invalda INVL shares, of which 260,926 shares have already been acquired.

