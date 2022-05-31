Fogo de Chão Launches A Very Rare Meat Registry Just in Time for Celebration Season

DALLAS, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced the launch of its first-ever A Very Rare Meat Registry, just in time for summer celebrations. Offering a unique take on the traditional registry, Fogo’s gifting concepts are unlike anything ever seen online – complete with prime, shareable ideas sure to inspire couples and guests alike.



The digital Meat Registry invites guests to browse through curated experiences designed with newlyweds – or anyone celebrating a notable milestone – in mind. From bundles like Just Wagyu & Me complete with one of Fogo de Chão’s indulgent Wagyu cuts to registry experiences like What’s Lime is Yours, a flavorful Caipirinha fountain that flows with the national cocktail of Brazil, the Meat Registry offers a variety of packages almost too flavorful to be true, such as:

Registry Experiences Pão de Beau-Queijo : Fogo’s famed pão de queijo cheese bread is hand-picked in a beautiful bouquet — so tasty the bride won't want to toss it Cut the Steak Cake : A talented cake decorator will help bring the couple’s favorite cut of meat to life in a hyper-realistic wedding cake Gaucho Wedding Officiant : An authentic Brazilian gaucho can officiate any couple’s ceremony with words sure to be as fiery and flavorful as the cuts they prepare You Have My (S)word : A personalized Churrasco sword with the names of the lovely couple engraved on the blade



Registry Packages

I Only Have Ribeyes for You: When it’s Bone-In or nothing at all, Fogo’s Bone-In Ribeye is aged 21 days, then fire-roasted with rock salt, insulating its moisture – and your love I Promise You, Picanha: Like taking a vow to always share the finest, Fogo’s signature steak is simply-seasoned, sliced thin and fire-roasted to romantic perfection Connect with Beef Ribs: For couples who don’t mind getting their hands a little messy, the spectacular flavor and seasoned crust of Fogo’s Costela Beef Ribs are worth discovering Wed with Wine: Ideal for romantic dinners at home, Fogo’s Founders Trilogy Wine Collection features three bottles of premium South American varietals





In addition to A Very Rare Meat Registry, Fogo also makes celebrating life’s special moments easy by offering one-of-a-kind experiences in-restaurant for all group sizes, both small and large. Each restaurant is equipped with a private dining room to bring any meaningful event to life. Guests can find out more about Fogo’s Meat Registry by visiting fogomeatregistry.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

