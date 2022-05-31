With 7.4% CAGR, Recruitment Software Market Size Worth USD 3,095.8 Million in 2025

Pune, India, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The advent of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning in HR software solutions is expected to bode well for the global recruitment software market, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “ Recruitment Software Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global recruitment software market will rise at 7.4% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 1,753.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,095.8 Mn in 2025.

Currently the implementation and integration services segment holds a major share in the market followed by maintenance and operations and consulting services. In 2017, the implementation and integration services held 35% share in the global market. In the coming years, however, the maintenance and operations services segment is expected to exhibit growth at the fastest rate.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

February 2019: Kronos Incorporated announced the expansion of the Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, by introducing new healthcare-focused software providers utilizing the revolutionary workforce dimensions solution and intelligent Kronos D5 platform, to reshape the future of work for healthcare providers and their employees.





Implementation of New Recruitment Tools and Software Upgrade to Boost Market

Recruitment software helps to maintain and track of confidential information of employees, such as their home address, financial accounts, social security number, and other related information. With advancements in technology, new features are introduced in HR recruitment software that allow integration of Facebook and LinkedIn, management of advertisement, candidate searching and candidate relationship management. These innovations will bode well for the HR software solutions in future.

Various factors are responsible for the growth of the global recruitment software market. One among them is the rising need for analytics metrics. This, coupled with the growth in geographically diverse talent acquisitions, is fueling demand for applicant tracking. Nowadays companies are focusing on enhancing candidate experience in order to stay among the top competitors in the market.

However, the limited technical expertise in terms of using advanced ATS may restrict growth of the global recruitment software market. This, coupled with, the lack of information and no awareness about applicant tracking system and its benefits hinder the market’s trajectory.

Nevertheless, the rising need to automate the process of recruitment and increasing focus of various companies towards improving candidate experience are likely to bode well for the global recruitment software market. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of mobile recruitment, wherein social recruiting is done from career sites, mobile recruiting applications, and text messages, will also fuel demand for recruitment software in the market in future.

COVID-19 Impact:

Amplified Acceptance of Cloud-based Solutions to Nurture Market Growth

The wealth management platform market is estimated to demonstrate average growth during pandemic. The market observed a sturdy growth rate as compared to 2020. Also, the bolstered implementation of cloud-based solutions is expected to develop the market towards a greater trail by 2022. The prime companies comprised several business schemes to reorganize the business procedures.

Additionally, lack of attentiveness among organizations concerning the reimbursements of wealth management software is anticipated to strangle end-user growth.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Rising Demand from Service Sectors Boosts Recruitment Software Market in North America

Geographically, both South and North America are expected to share dominance in the global recruitment software market. This growth is attributable to rising demand for recruitment software from service sector. Again, the rise in adoption of different solutions in Silicon Valley is fueling the demand for HR recruitment software solutions. Meanwhile in Europe, the market will exhibit a steady growth due to the collaboration of corporate offices within various industry verticals.

The increasing number of start-ups companies and their rising focus on development of smartphone applications is propelling the recruitment software market in Asia Pacific. The report forecasts the Asia Pacific market to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Besides this, rapid industrialization and the increasing need for mobility in emerging economies such as China and India will also boost the market in the years to follow.

Leading Players Are Focusing on Strategic Collaborations to Gain Competitive Advantage

Major market players are focusing on merger and acquisitions to develop impeccable software solutions for HR recruitment services in future. At present, companies are focusing on cross-selling newly added features in their software to other multinational companies. This is also intended at expanding their geographic footprint. Besides this, vendors are focusing on joint ventures and strategic collaborations for expanding their businesses worldwide and remain on top.

Companies Profiled in the Recruitment Software Market Share Report:

Taleo Corporation (Oracle)

SuccessFactors (SAP)

Accenture Plc

Ceridian HCM Inc.

Kenexa Corporation (IBM)

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Halogen Software Inc.

PeopleAdmin

SumTotal Systems Inc.

Other players





