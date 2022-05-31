LookingGlass Cyber Unveils Innovative Intelligent Attack Surface Management Suite to Anticipate Threats and Prevent Attacks

Reston, VA., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, the leader in actionable threat intelligence, today announced the release of LookingGlass Suite™, which provides cybersecurity executives and their teams with a more holistic assessment of their organization’s cyber risk by mimicking the adversary’s perspective.

The LookingGlass Suite is comprised of best-in-class cyber threat intelligence and attack surface management solutions: scoutPRIME®, scoutINSPECT™, and scoutTHREAT™. Grounded in intelligence about an organization’s internet-facing infrastructure, third-party suppliers’ vulnerabilities and exposures, and active malicious threats, LookingGlass Suite enables organizations to identify relevant cybersecurity issues quickly and reduce the time to act.

“Current events continue to demonstrate that all organizations, particularly critical infrastructure, face increasing cybersecurity risks. The consequences and impacts to enterprises and their customers and stakeholders require a new generation of tools,” stated Bryan Ware, CEO, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions. “Now more than ever, it is imperative for organizations to stay a step ahead of the adversary strategically, while also ensuring their security teams have the technical details and intelligence they need to meet operational objectives. With LookingGlass Suite, cybersecurity executives can leverage the adversarial perspective to inform organizational risk models and operational teams can access more relevant threat intelligence analysis to anticipate threats, prevent attacks, and respond faster.”

As standalone products, each solution can provide value by delivering attack surface insights or enriched threat intelligence to a full range of cybersecurity staff, from analysts and threat hunters to network, security, and information technology (IT) operations teams. Combined together in the LookingGlass Suite, customers get enhanced visibility with a map of their extended attack surface overlaid with threat intelligence. This gives security teams a clearer picture of how their organization looks to an adversary, how their attack surface changes over time, and which risks may be more likely to be exploited.

The LookingGlass Suite will offer a simplified user experience, from a single point of entry to a comprehensive dashboard of the most relevant cyber insights that day. Additional major features include more holistic risk scoring underpinned by deeper reviews of vulnerabilities and exposures, expanded data sharing and integration capabilities leveraging cybersecurity data sharing standards (STIX 2.1), and executive reporting.

“Our priority is to make it easier for users to get the answers and insights they need faster,” said LookingGlass Chief Product Officer Cody Pierce. “We understand that more data and tools are not the answer. It really boils down to context. When used collectively, these solutions provide tremendous contextualization around the threats and exposures that are the highest priority. With this information, cybersecurity teams can make better decisions that lead to more secure, resilient outcomes for their organization.”

This is just the beginning of the new LookingGlass portfolio, but it marks an exciting period in the company’s evolution that began with the acquisition of AlphaWave in June 2021. LookingGlass intends to build off this foundation to improve the acquisition analysis of data, exporting and reporting, and inter-product integrations.

Those attending RSA Conference 2022 can get a deeper look at the LookingGlass Suite by stopping by Moscone Center South Hall Booth #2026 for live demonstrations. Find out more at https://lookingglasscyber.com/resources/events/rsa-conference-2022/.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is the global cybersecurity leader providing public and private sector clients with a comprehensive view of their attack surfaces layered with tailored, actionable threat intelligence. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their economic and national security interests.

Find out how we can help your organization at https://www.lookingglasscyber.com.